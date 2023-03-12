NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

A tiny four-game slate is on tap for Sunday, and it tips off at 6:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The slate size persuades me to stick to a cash-only model for my builds. Tournament values will be diluted due to ties at the top, so I would take an opportunity to optimize your lineups for that purpose.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

NOR Brandon Ingram (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Ingram may return after missing Saturday's game, a pivot to Josh Richardson ($4,900) would be a good call if he misses Sunday's contest.

ELITE PLAYERS

It would help if you were accurate with your elites on such a small slate, and for the money, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500) and Anthony Davis ($11,300) stand out as my favorites. The Thunder have a winnable game against the Spurs, and the Lakers-Knicks rivalry should produce a lot of points. For that reason, I also think you can field Julius Randle ($9,800). He only had 41 FDFPs against the Lakers when they last played each other, and we would need a few extra rebounds and baskets to get closer to 50.

Also consider: CJ McCollum, NOR ($8,000) vs. POR

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,900) @ PHI

As usual, Kuzma's dual eligibility and favorable salary make him a virtual lock for Sunday's slate. He's averaged close to 36 FDFPs over his past three games, and although the Sixers have managed to keep Kumza in check recently, they'll face a more balanced, injury-free Wizards team this time around.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($6,600) vs. WAS

It's hard to fade Maxey right now, especially at $6,600. He's had a nice five-game run with an FDFP average of 33, which is right where we need him at this salary point. Maxey has exploded up to 51 FDFPs this season, so the upside potential is definitely there.

Tre Jones, SAN ($5,700) vs. OKC

If the Spurs are unable to field Johnson, I like Jones even more. The guard answered my Monday endorsement with a value-beating 34.4 points, and although every team is a stiff task for the bottom-dwelling Spurs, they have a shot at putting up a lot of points. There are safer guards to exploit, but I like him in tournament builds.

Zach Collins, SAN ($6,800) vs. OKC

The Thunder aren't especially strong in the interior, and Collins looks to be in a fine spot, further heightened by his eligibility at four different slots in your lineups. His ejection against Denver broke a five-game streak of 30-plus FDFP points, so he'll be motivated to get back on track.

Also consider: Luguentz Dort, OKC ($5,800) @ SAN, Jonas Valanciunas, NOR ($6,600) vs. POT

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.