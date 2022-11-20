NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 20

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As usual, FanDuel will eliminate Sunday's early game and place the bulk of their contests in a compressed seven-game slate that starts at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

WAS (-6) vs. CHA O/U: 220.5

SAC (-9) vs. DET O/U: 233.5

CLE (-10) vs. MIA O/U: TBA

BKN (-7.5) vs. MEM O/U: 221.5

GSW (-9.5) @ HOU O/U: 232.5

DAL (-10) vs. DEN O/U: 217.5

LAL (-7) vs. SAN O/U:TBA

We followed the Vegas numbers and gave a lot of attention to the GSW/HOU matchup, and you can definitely probe further into those rosters beyond the endorsements below. We were light on Sacramento in our list, though I'm in favor of giving their player pool an additional look against Detroit.

INJURIES

CHA LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

Theo Maledon ($4,400) will be a candidate for extended run in this spot.

WAS Monte Morris (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Jordan Goodwin (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

If both guards miss out, expect Bradley Beal to rotate to point guard and presumably open up more action for Will Barton ($4,700).

DET Cade Cunningham (lower leg) - OUT

It looks like Cunningham will be out for some time. Killian Hayes ($4,800) and Alec Burks ($4,600) will both be long-term adds.

SAC Keegan Murray (back) - QUESTIONABLE

SAC Malik Monk (mouth) - QUESTIONABLE

Both players are trending toward returning for Sunday, so no significant adjustments need to be made at this time.

MIA Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT

MIA Bam Adebayo (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT

MIA Dewayne Dedmon (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus ($6,100) and Caleb Martin ($5,400) are poised for more production amid these absences. And if Adebayo and/or Dedmon can't go, Orlando Robinson ($4,200) should be the first one up.

CLE Kevin Love (thumb) - DOUBTFUL

CLE Dean Wade (knee) - OUT

These two will affect the second unit, so minor production increases are in store for Cedi Osman ($4,100) and Robin Lopez ($3,500).

MEM Ja Morant (ankle) - OUT

MEM Desmond Bane (toe) - OUT

MEM Jaren Jackson (injury management) - OUT

The injury bug has struck the Memphis backcourt. Look for Tyus Jones ($5,900) to remain the top option at point guard with John Konchar ($4,900) also relevant as another pivot.

HOU Alperen Sengun (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Kevin Porter (back) - DOUBTFUL

Porter's absence would mean more time for Eric Gordon ($5,000), but Sengun potentially not taking the court is a bit muddier. It's wisest to wait and see who the Rockets put in the starting five.

DEN Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Jamal Murray (COVID-19 protocols - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Make sure to check on the Nuggets, as both Jokic and Murray could be back. This isn't the greatest spot against the Mavs, but you could slot Jokic or Murray in and pivot to other Denver, Dallas or other unlocked players as the slate progresses. DeAndre Jordan ($4,600) would be the most impacted in the event of Jokic's absence while Bones Hyland ($5,800) should see his role increase if Murray is out.

SAS Devin Vassell (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Vassell is trending toward a scratch for Sunday. Josh Richardson ($4,700) would be the top pivot candidate.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($12,000) is in line to rip apart a compromised Denver backcourt and is worth every penny of his inflated salary. While several elites will fare well tonight, it's also an evening where injury pivots present great value opportunities and a two-elite approach may not be necessary. I'm compelled to slide down into the 8k range to look for further high-end value, and I believe Kristaps Porzingis ($8,600) and Bradley Beal ($8,200) both represent great targets against Charlotte.

Given the state of Memphis lineup, I'm not opposed to taking a salary-cap hit and clicking on Kevin Durant ($11,000). His dual eligibility is also a great help.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Terry Rozier, CHA ($7,700) @ WAS

With Ball out, Rozier figures to take over a lot of the backcourt production. He managed 28 points in a similar situation Friday, so there's no reason to justify a change in judgment. Rozier also produced 19 points in a recent matchup with the Wizards.

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($7,000) @ LAL

Although LeBron James may be back Sunday, Johnson's production is on the cusp of being matchup-proof. He only logged 28 minutes against the Clippers in his return from a one-game absence, so we are banking on a return to his usual volume and taking advantage of his salary point. Johnson posted three of five efforts with 20-plus points, including 30 against the Nuggets.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,900) vs. GSW

With Kevin Porter still out, Green will again be called upon to deliver backcourt firepower for the Rockets. And for the most part, he usually delivers. Green's line is often scoring-dependent, but Porter's absence will likely put more assists in his pocket. That's certainly been the case recently having accumulated 18 assists over the last three to further pad his usually prolific numbers.

Draymond Green, GSW ($6,100) @. HOU

Going with Green is always a matchup-specific endeavor, but the shaky Houston D is a good spot to fire him up with some exposure in my lineups. Experienced DFS managers know what they're getting from Green. And as usual, don't expect a scoring miracle. He's all about the rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

VALUE PLAYS

I always recommend a look back in the injury section, but it's especially true for Sunday with plenty of value to be found in several spots. My favorites of that bunch are Will Barton and Caleb Martin.

Marvin Bagley, DET ($5,200) @ SAC

Bagley's dual eligibility is handy, and it's all hands on deck for the Pistons as they try to keep their offense stable without their most potent playmaker in Cunningham. Bagley recently made his first start by supplanting Saddiq Bey in the starting five. We don't know if that trend will continue, but the move gives the Pistons a height advantage in certain spots. Bagley could be the ideal opposition for Domantas Sabonis, and he's also quite familiar with his former team. Although at a different position, I feel similarly about Bojan Bogdanovic ($5,800) as he's regularly putting up superlative stat lines.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,200) vs. GSW

The rookie has impressed with floor-stretching capability around the perimeter and often uses his size and quickness to rack up decent rebound numbers. With Alperen Sengun's status in doubt, the situation sets up well for Smith as he's already in the starting lineup and could absorb even more rebounds if the team's starting center can't go.

David Roddy, MEM ($3,700) @ BKN

With Jaren Jackson out, I expect Roddy to log anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes off the bench. But if he finds himself lining up against Brooklyn's thin bench, he could inflict some damage quickly. A line like 12/6 is certainly doable for Roddy, and he could definitely provide some salary cap relief. He's fine, but Dillon Brooks ($6,100) also works for me given the backcourt climate.

