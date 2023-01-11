NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Slate Overview

The projected total between the Spurs and Grizzlies is probably the biggest surprise on the slate. Interestingly enough, only one game on the slate has an Over/Under below 230 (IND/NYK), so we should see winning contest totals in the 350-360 range.

Injuries

CHI DeMar DeRozan (quad) - DOUBTFUL

I would pinpoint Derrick Jones ($3,800) as a key pivot in the event of a DeRozan absence.

WAS Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Daniel Gafford (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT

The Wizards will be hurting inside if Porzingis and Gafford are both out. We will certainly identify one Wizard later in the article (as well as someone from the opposition), but targeting Rui Hachimura ($5,000) seems like the sound play if either of the big men are held out.

DET Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) - PROBABLE

DET Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - OUT

DET Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Several guards could see a production increase, so pinpointing a pivot with Stewart and Duren being out has a greater likelihood of success. Considering other injuries further down in the depth chart, Kevin Knox ($3,500) emerges as a viable play with both frontcourt players sidelined.

BOS Marcus Smart (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White ($5,400) has emerged as the safer pivot for Smart as his absence continues.

NYK RJ Barrett (finger) - OUT

Until this injury is no longer relevant, you're missing immense value if you leave Jalen Brunson ($8,300) out of your lineups. His last two games in this spot were stellar, and we've been hammering this endorsement since Barrett was sidelined. He's getting more expensive, but he's still quite usable against the Pacers.

SAS Keldon Johnson (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

The lowly Spurs have tried a few different methods to cover for Johnson. I'm not thrilled about any of the options, but Josh Richardson ($5,700) continues to put up solid numbers and is still affordable.

PHO Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

PHO Chris Paul (hip) - OUT

PHO Deandre Ayton (ankle) - OUT

PHO Cameron Johnson (knee) - OUT

PHO Cameron Payne (foot) - OUT

PHO Landry Shamet (hip) - OUT

The Suns are the home of budget options tonight as they continue to struggle with injuries. Duane Washington ($5,700) is a lock to start, and Torrey Craig ($6,000) should be out there as well. With Ayton also out, we're bound to see more of Jock Landale ($3.900).

Elite Players

We have five elites in the five-digit salary range, but I believe this is a night where we can take a pass on all of them, despite their potential for massive production. The only one that warrants a close look is Ja Morant ($10,100), who has a favorable and fast-paced matchup against San Antonio. Right below this range, the tandem of Domantas Sabonis ($9,800) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,600) is a favorable stack worth taking against the Rockets. I would go this route over all of the guys at the top.

With all of the interior troubles plaguing the Wizards and the potential absences for Chicago, it's a good night for Nikola Vucevic ($8,400) to take over, and he's one of my best alternate big men on the site this evening. I'm also convinced that Jaylen Brown's ($8,500) salary will be worthwhile against the Pelicans.

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($7,500) @ DET

While I still believe D'Angelo Russell ($7,000) has a shot at top-scoring honors for the Timberwolves tonight, one look at Detroit's injury report gives Gobert an automatic green light. He's one of the best rebounders in the business, and most opponents see their rebound totals wither when he's on the court. He's scoring much better as well this season, upping his double-double chances. He's currently running a three-game streak in that department.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($7,400) vs. CHI

The Bulls would be wise to isolate Kuzma, as he's in line to generate a lot of offense with Beal out and Porzingis at risk of missing the game. Unfortunately, the Bulls may be without a key defensive piece in DeRozan, which only makes Kuzma's situation better. Over the past five games, Kuzma's averaged 33 FDFP, but I think we could see 40 for him in this spot.

Killian Hayes, DET ($7,100) @ MIN

The sheer lack of talent available for Detroit gives me some confidence in Hayes, who is one of the only healthy starters I will trust for the Pistons. Detroit's problems lie in the frontcourt tonight, and the backcourt may be able to avoid facing Anthony Edwards.

Tre Jones, SAN ($6,400) @ MEM

The projected total for this game is excellent, so there's less need to be afraid of the Spurs, and Jones is generally trustworthy with Devin Vassell out through the All-Star break. Keldon Johnson may not be around Wednesday as well, and Jones offers a steady floor that could show upside as he tries to absorb some of the missing output. Even a less-than-stellar shooting night can be saved with a good assist total, and Jones has dropped an average of 5.6 assists over his past five games.

Also consider: Jrue Holiday, MIL ($7,500) @ ATL

Value Plays

Massive value exists in the injury section, but we have two other value picks yet to be mentioned.

Mikal Bridges, PHO ($6,100) @ DEN

Even though the short-handed Suns face a stern test against Denver, I find it very hard to fade Bridges with Booker, Paul and Ayton out. Hoping for upside at this salary looks like one of the better plays on the slate despite Bridges putting up some questionable numbers over the past couple of weeks. He redeemed himself with a huge 26/9/5 line against the Warriors on Tuesday night, and with Ayton out, we should see another respectable rebound total.

Patrick Williams, CHI ($5,000) @ WAS

Along with Vucevic, Williams should also see a usage spike with DeRozan out. On paper, there isn't a noticeable difference in Williams' usage with DeRozan off the court, but that's because such situations have happened infrequently with both in starting roles for the Bulls. The deficiencies in the Wizards' frontcourt tonight should make Williams a very valuable budget selection.

