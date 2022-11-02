NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got a massive 10-game slate on tap for Wednesday. The early game between the 76ers and the Wizards was excluded from the site's main slate.

Slate Overview

Miami Heat (-6) vs. Sacramento Kings O/U: 220.5

Boston Celtics (-2) @ Cleveland Cavaliers O/U: 221

New York Knicks (-2) vs. Atlanta Hawks O/U: 233.5

Chicago Bulls (-5.5) vs. Charlotte Hornets O/U: 224

Milwaukee Bucks (-11.5) vs. Detroit Pistons O/U: 223

Los Angeles Clippers (-4.5) @ Houston Rockets O/U: 222.5

Toronto Raptors (-7) @ San Antonio Spurs O/U: 224

Dallas Mavericks (-5.5) vs. Utah Jazz O/U: 222

Memphis Grizzlies (-4.5) @ Portland Trail Blazers O/U: 226

New Orleans Pelicans (-3) @ Los Angeles Lakers O/U: 228.5

It's an interesting slate, as only one projected total exceeds 230, which is a rarity. I always recommend doing some independent research outside of our endorsements, and I'd focus on Memphis, Portland, Chicago and Charlotte for those endeavors.

Injuries

NOTE: We do not mention ongoing injuries in this section, only the newest and most pertinent. Use your own judgment when considering ongoing injury situations.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (knee) - OUT

Good news for the Kings, as Fox's knee injury doesn't look serious, but he'll be out Wednesday. I like Davion Mitchell ($4,900) for the biggest boost.

MIA Tyler Herro (eye) - QUESTIONABLE

Herro could still make it on the floor Wednesday, but I like Max Strus ($4,800) as a good pivot in his possible absence.

CHA Terry Rozier (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Rozier will likely continue to be out, and we'll keep Dennis Smith ($6,900) on as his direct pivot.

CHI Zach LaVine (knee) - OUT

LaVine will be held out Wednesday. I'll give Alex Caruso ($5,100) a slight bump as a result.

TOR Fred VanVleet (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Rather than name a specific Raptor, give the remaining starters a slight upgrade if VanVleet sits.

SAS Keldon Johnson (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT

Even if Johnson plays, this is a slight upgrade for Josh Richardson ($5,300).

DAL Christian Wood (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Dwight Powell ($3,800) will dominate the minutes at center if Wood is out.

MEM Desmond Bane (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Steven Adams (jaw) - QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Clarke ($4,300) and David Roddy ($4,000) are my favorite pivots in case of absence.

POR Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

Shaedon Sharpe ($4,200) should step in for more minutes in Lillard's absence.

NOP Brandon Ingram (concussion) - OUT

With Ingram still out Trey Murphy ($5,500) will be in line for more minutes again.

Elite Players

When the slate is as large as this one, there is a good opportunity to find premium production for less salary, so our elite endorsements are a bit limited. Going top-heavy with Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600) or Luka Doncic ($11,800) is still worth exploring. Although he is way down the list elite-wise, I also think it's a good night to fire up DeMar DeRozan ($7,900) with Zach LaVine out of the lineup. Finally, I will roll with Jimmy Butler if Tyler Herro is limited.

I realize we are fading a lot of elites, but all signs point toward a more balanced lineup approach.

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,800) @ HOU

Zubac's stat lines have resulted in 30-plus FDFP performances on a nightly basis. He's coming off a 16/12 double-double that resulted in 42 FDFPs thanks in part to four blocked shots. He should fill up the box score again against the Rockets.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($6,700) @ SAS

This pick gets a huge upgrade if VanVleet sits, but I still like Barnes regardless of VanVleet's status. His 21/8/7 line on Halloween was excellent, and we've seen good multi-category production from him all season. He'll get even more room to move if Keldon Johnson sits.

Russell Westbrook, LAL ($6,600) vs. NOP

Say what you will about the Lakers, but Westbrook is still a great grab at $6,600. Even on an off night, Westbrook will regularly cross 30 FDFP, and with an assist here and some mid-jumpers there, you've got a value-beating 40 FDFP in the box score.

Gordon Hayward, CHA ($6,500) @ CHI

Hayward came out of nowhere to lead the team in scoring two games ago, and a deeper dive indicates that he's picking up a lot of slack amid the absences LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. If we can get close to 30 FDFP at this salary, we'd be pleased.

Value Plays

Refer back to the injury section for some excellent values, most notably Dennis Smith, Davion Mitchell and Josh Richardson.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,000) vs. LAC

The Rockets and the Clippers just played, and it wasn't a great night by Green's standards, so he'll look to even the score Wednesday evening. If he gets humming, he can get to 40 FDFP quickly, and he beats value relative to this salary more often than not. Anything above 30 FDFP would make him worthwhile.

RJ Barrett, NYK ($5,800) vs. ATL

I am sticking with Barrett despite a mixed bag to begin the season, but we've seen signs of life over the past 10 days, with a few games over 20 points alongside some decent secondary numbers. His secondary stats are the key to making him more fantasy relevant, as scoring has rarely been a concern for him.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($5,600) @ MIA

Murray might be just a bit too expensive for what you'll get, but the whole team will have to step up in De'Aaron Fox's absence. Murray's rookie season is going well so far, averaging 17.4 points and 4.0 rebounds over five games played.

Reggie Jackson, LAC ($4,700) @ HOU

Some lackluster performances have lowered Jackson's salary, but he's the Clippers' starting point guard, and that alone makes him a bargain with upside. He logged 30 minutes against the Rockets on Monday, so he'll have a better idea of how to approach their defense. Expect a much better outing from him this time around.

Here are additional value plays to consider tonight:

SF/PF Harrison Barnes, SAC ($4,900)

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($5,400)

SF/PF Marcus Morris, LAC ($4,900)

