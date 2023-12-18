NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We kick off the week with a massive 11-game slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. We've got all of our best selections for FanDuel contests below!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: WAS/SAC (245), DET/ATL (243.5), LAC/IND (242.5)

Back-to-back games: WAS

INJURIES

IND Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton misses again, T.J. McConnell ($5,800) would start, but I think his salary is a bit too high among the bevy of backcourt options available.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

I'll outline my favorite Sacramento option later in the article.

CLE Evan Mobley (knee) - OUT

Mobley will be out for over a month, so Jarrett Allen ($7,300) will figure to be a sought-after fantasy commodity. We have the advantage of his usability at three different positions, and we'll seize the opportunity against Houston.

ATL Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Clint Capela (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Capela could still play, but Onyeka Okongwu ($6,200) would draw the start if he's out. I would also give Saddiq Bey ($6,300) a look with Bogdanovic sidelined.

CHA Gordon Hayward (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

CHA P.J. Washington (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Miles Bridges ($7,600) is the first pivot I can think of at this spot, as output isn't guaranteed among the other potential replacements.

MIA Kyle Lowry (undisclosed) - OUT

Tyler Herro ($7,400) is slated to return, but any reports on a minute restriction should be considered before rostering him. The team will need backcourt support, so Josh Richardson ($4,800) should also have some impact.

DET Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - OUT

Although Marvin Bagley ($5,000) will start, James Wiseman ($4,100) has played quite well as a fill-in, and he should definitely be considered at this rock-bottom price.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have 11 players at 10k or above in Monday's player pool. Of the group, Trae Young ($10,100) stands out in a soft spot against Detroit. He'll need to step up with Bogdanovic and Capela potentially out for this game. I also like LeBron James ($10,000) in a spot against the Knicks, provided he suits up. He is still dealing with a calf injury and sat the second half of a back-to-back last week.

Jaren Jackson ($8,900) should be able to keep the production going against the Thunder, provided he can get a higher rebound total, a metric that has floundered for him recently. The Thunder rank 27th in total rebounding, which is an encouraging sign for an uptick. I also like Desmond Bane ($8,600) in the same contest.

Also consider: Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,500) @ IND, DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,200) @ PHI

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Dante Exum, DAL ($6,600) @ DEN

Luka Doncic ($12,600) should finish with a massive total in this game, but I like Exum as Kyrie Irving's fill-in a bit better at this salary. If he keeps his shot volume up, he has an excellent chance to match value and has the added advantage of eligibility at PG and SG.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,500) vs. DAL

Porter dances around 5x value at this salary, and although you'd like a slightly steadier number, Porter is simply too cheap to ignore. There's an opportunity for an opening here, as Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic will take a lot of focus, and Porter will be able to slip in and grab some open looks and rebounds off the rim.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,500) vs. WAS

The league sat up and took notice as Murray drained 12 three-pointers in his last game, challenging Klay Thompson's record and fully realizing his immense potential. If De'Aaron Fox misses again as expected, I expect Murray to pick up the slack against the Wizards. Although one shouldn't expect a similar explosion, I'll gladly ride the hot hand.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($6,300) vs. BKN

FanDuel is being a bit too generous with Sexton, who will continue to be a solid streaming option amid Utah's slew of backcourt injuries. Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson will still be out, giving Sexton potential as the team's floor general.

Also consider: Cam Thomas, BKN ($6,400) @ UTA

VALUE PLAYS

Per usual, you should look to the injury section for the slate's best values, but here are some additional budget spots to consider for Monday.

Isaiah Jackson, IND ($4,700) vs. LAC

This will be a tough matchup against the Clippers, but Jackson has put together two value-crushing games, and we should expect his usage to remain high. If he can get around Kawhi Leonard, he should be well worth the bargain at $4,700.

Vince Williams, MEM ($4,600) @ OKC

Williams will probably continue to be overlooked Monday as he continues to find a spot in Memphis' starting lineup. The roster will shuffle when Ja Morant returns, so we should take advantage of Williams' budget price while we can. A number above 20 FDFPs is a great total at this salary, and he's beaten that number for three consecutive games.

Terance Mann, LAC ($4,200) @ IND

I wouldn't expect miracles from Mann, but you have to consider him as a starter in one of the league's most potent offenses. You'll rarely find a first-unit guy at this salary, and although there is plenty of variance associated with this choice, he's a great salary saver and also has dual eligibility.

