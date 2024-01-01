NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate for New Year's Day eliminates the early game, leaving a seven-game offering with a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: IND/MIL (259.5), DAL/UTA (245.5)

Back-to-back Games: PHX

INJURIES

POR Anfernee Simons (illness) - OUT

POR Deandre Ayton (knee) - OUT

POR Shaedon Sharpe (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Anfernee Simons (illness) - OUT

POR Deandre Ayton (knee) - OUT

POR Shaedon Sharpe (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Malcolm Brogdon ($8,000) is expected to carry a massive load in the injury scenario, and Scoot Henderson ($6,300) will also provide some value.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have six players with five-figure salaries in the player pool, and I'm inclined to take the bottom two in that price range. Both Donovan Mitchell ($10,300) and Kevin Durant ($10,100) are priced reasonably enough to consider. Although I don't doubt the success of players like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, their salaries will hamper the ability to construct a balanced lineup. A better way to garner some of Milwaukee's production is to opt for Damian Lillard ($9,100) at a slightly lower cost. We already mentioned Brogdon at $8,000, and he could represent a solid guard pivot if Lillard and Mitchell become too expensive. If you are dead-set on making an expensive buy, go with Jokic against the Hornets. The center position is thin enough to justify spending up for him.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($7,700) vs. POR

Nurkic has already had two excellent outings versus his former team, but he'll tackle them without Deandre Ayton defending the interior. A double-double total is a definite possibility for Nurkic here, as he played well in the revenge scenario when Ayton was healthy.

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET ($6,500) @ HOU

Despite Detroit's historic struggles, Bogdanovic is still putting together strong performances and can pop for huge numbers when his long-range shot is dialed in. DFS players have tended to stay away from Detroit players during their epic slump, so Bogdanovic could see lower rostership often.

Tari Eason, HOU ($6,400) vs. DET

Jabari Smith ($7,100) could make a return on Monday, but Eason has played well enough to hang on to a significant role. I would take a look at the starting lineup later in the day to get a better idea of this spot. Go with the starter if Smith is confirmed, and use Eason as a flier if he's with the second unit in a soft matchup.

Aaron Gordon, DEN ($5,900) vs. CHA

We'll have to wait for definite word, but it appears that Gordon will make a return to the starting lineup after missing two games. The Nuggets managed a 1-1 record without Gordon's production, and he's expected to make an immediate impact as his injuries from a dog attack are on the mend.

Jabari Walker, POR ($5,700) @ PHX

While Jerami Grant is assured of a solid impact, Walker has put together some excellent showings during Ayton's absence. His salary is still a bit high, but he holds improved value due to his dual eligibility. The minutes are there for regular production, but there's always some risk involved with Portland value.

It's a thin slate with a lack of viable avenues st some positions, but below are some lower-priced options that can aid your ability to slurge at the top.

SG/SF Isaac Okoro, CLE ($4,700)

SG/SF Grayson Allen, PHX ($5,800)

SF/PF Toumani Camara, POR ($4,800)

