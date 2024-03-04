NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 4 - MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel has elected to omit two games from their main slate, leaving a four-game offering that tips off at 7:30 p.m. We'll navigate the thin player pool and identify the best DFS options below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Monday's player pool is a bit of a head-scratcher, as we are hard-pressed to find a lot of value, and many of the value spots are present on teams that we would rather not depend on (Memphis, Washington). FanDuel's choice to eliminate the later games i also a bit frustrating as we could have had some excellent options in those spots. Minnesota and Utah are in the best positions for DFS value, and while the LAC/MIL game will be the most watchable contest, I'm mostly staying away to save money.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

MIL Khris Middleton (ankle) - OUT

Antetokounmpo has managed to play through most injuries, but the wording of his injury changed overnight. The team could sit him against the weak opponent, in which cade Bobby Portis ($6,500) would be in line for more output.

MEM Jaren Jackson (quad) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Ziaire Williams (back) - OUT

Santi Aldama ($6,200) and Vince Williams ($7,300) will likely see the biggest boost, but I will have the lowest exposure possible for the Grizzlies against Brooklyn.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (quad) - OUT

UTA Walker Kessler (foot) - OUT

Markkanen would have been a great target due to the favorable metrics in this game. The Jazz need to start winning quickly, and they'll need support from Taylor Hendricks ($5,300) and John Collins ($6,800) to prop up the frontcourt against the Wizards.

POR Deandre Ayton (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Jerami Grant (quad) - DOUBTFUL

POR Matisse Thybulle (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Duop Reath ($5,600) is the obvious pivot for Ayton, but the Timberwolves have the upper hand inside and I wouldn't expect much on the other end. Covering for Grant will be a challenge, but Jabari Walker ($5,500) would be the sensible choice considering the height disadvantage in this matchup.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have a thin player pool with only four games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) is the only player above 10k. Since his status is questionable with the new designation, we can put him on the back burner and look elsewhere above 8k. Considering Markkanen's absence, Kyle Kuzma ($8,400) stands out as the top producer for the Wizards, and although the Jazz have enough firepower to win shorthanded, Utah is exploitable at Kuzma's position.

It will be a long night for Portland at home, and although Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,700), Anthony Edwards ($9,400) and Rudy Gobert ($8,500) have high salaries, it makes sense to have one of these options in your lineups. I would also consider stacking this spot.

I will let the Clippers and Bucks do their thing but will keep most of them out of my lineups, although Paul George's ($8,200) recent absences have kept his salary low.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Anfernee Simons, POR ($7.900) @ MIN

Portland will be in dire need of a playmaker against the Timberwolves, and Simons should emerge as the top option from the team's depleted roster. Jerami Grant represents a significant part of the Trail Blazers' offensive attack, and Simons is the best player to absorb the lost production.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($7,400) vs. UTA

Markkanen's absence hurts the Jazz, but thanks to a powerful backcourt led by Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, they should be able to handle the lowly Wizards. I favor Sexton over Clarkson due to the latter's recent illness and a steadier floor from Sexton, who is just cheap enough to keep in our sights. Sexton's dual eligibility also gives him higher exposure.

Deni Avdija, WAS ] ($6,300) @ UTA

Avdija is off the injury report and ready to go against Utah. Despite the bleak outcome, Avdija's potential for a big number is well-documented, and he should be able to generate enough output to be viable at this salary. We've seen Avdija send numbers as high as 65 FDFPS this season, and his recent outing against Utah managed just enough to hit 5x value.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($6,100) vs. MEM

We can expect Brooklyn to take care of Memphis, but there are better spend-up options available, which is one reason why Mikal Bridges ($8,000) didn't make our list. Johnson regularly sees 30 minutes off the bench, and the second unit should get its fair share of opportunities in this matchup. He carries some variance, but it's imperative to find less-expensive options to stay above water.

Jordan Goodwin, MEM ($5,900) @ BKN

I said I was not a fan of Memphis in this game, but Goodwin's secondary numbers have been impressive since his arrival, and although his salary is creeping up, there's still some value to be had. He exceeded 30 FDFPs in both contests against the Trail Blazers recently, and if he can generate an equal amount of assists and steals, he should be in good shape for another decent number.

