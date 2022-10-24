NBA DFS PIcks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

One week of NBA action is in the books, and we begin Week 2 with an eight-game offering.

SLATE OVERVIEW

PHI (-11.5) vs. IND O/U: 226

MIA (-3) vs. TOR O/U: 217.5

NYK (-7.5) vs. ORL O/U: 218.5

BOS (-4.5) @ CHI O/U 223.5

MEM (-1.5) vs. BKN O/U: 228.5

MIN (-9.5) vs. SAS O/U: 230.5

HOU (-1) vs. UTA O/U: 232.5

DEN (-3.5) @ POR O/U: 229.5

The best fantasy options occur later in the evening, with three potentially high-scoring affairs. Our selections are fairly spread out, but we didn't recommend any exposure to Brooklyn or Orlando. The Magic didn't make it due to the matchup, and Brooklyn puts so much focus on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there isn't much value to grab.

INJURIES

NOTE: This list only includes new and noteworthy payers who are injured. Ongoing injury situations are excluded from this list

IND Myles Turner (ankle) - OUT

Goga Bitadze ($4,500) has been playing extremely well in relief and is arguably the best injury pivot on the slate.

TOR Chris Boucher (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Precious Achiuwa ($4,500) and Khem Birch ($3,600) would both move up the depth chart if Boucher is out again.

ORL Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT

Suggs may be out for a few more games, giving R.J. Hampton ($3,700) extra opportunities.

MEM Dillon Brooks (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

If Brooks remains sidelined, Jake LaRavia ($3,900) is an interesting down-roster player to consider.

ELITE PLAYERS

The players up top are an interesting mix, but a spend-up at center seems to be the most prudent thing to do in terms of mining premier production. Nikola Jokic ($11,200) and Joel Embiid ($10,300) are obvious adds at the position, but I tip my hat to Embiid due to the slight salary cap relief.

Ja Morant ($10,100) is also interesting, albeit a bit expensive. While he is certainly viable, I'd be more inclined to slide down to Tyrese Haliburton ($8,500) to save cash. As we move down further, I think it's a good night to fire up Jimmy Butler ($8,300) as well as Jaylen Brown ($8,200), who should have some open lanes against the Bulls.

Also consider: Damian Lillard, POR ($8,800) vs. DEN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($7,700) vs. TOR

It's no big deal if you preferred a costlier big man because Adebayo has dual-eligibility at PF, making him all the more valuable. Although he's yet to record a double-double, he's averaging a respectable 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game so far.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($7,400) vs. SAS

Unless his salary rises to unreasonable levels, I will almost always endorse Edwards. I especially like the matchup against the Spurs. Edwards has not disappointed so far, averaging 23.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through three games.

Fred VanVleet, TOR ($7,300) @ MIA

I haven't called VanVleet's number yet this season, but it may be time despite the tough matchup. He hasn't scored well but his ancillary numbers have been excellent. Through three games, he's averaging 8.0 assists and a whopping 3.7 steals per game, which can easily make up for any scoring deficiencies. He just needs to convert a few more shots to make him really worthwhile.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,300) vs. UTA

All Green does is score, and it's definitely looking like it could be a breakout year for him. He has a very exploitable matchup against the Jazz at home, and it's reasonable to expect a value-beating number at this salary.

Also consider: Keldon Johnson, SAS ($7,300) vs. MIN, RJ Barrett, NYK ($6,300) vs. ORL

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, refer back to the injury section for some great pivots, especially Bitadze.

Josh Hart, POR ($5,900) vs. DEN

While Jerami Grant has stolen some of his thunder, Hart has been a vibrant force in the paint, netting 16 rebounds in his last game. He has flirted with double-double territory in every game this season, so it's only a matter of time before he gets there. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 FDFP is totally doable for Hart.

Marcus Smart, BOS ($5,600) @ CHI

It's intriguing to see Smart this cheap, and I'd recommend taking advantage. It's taking a while for him to warm up, but he's playing 35 minutes regularly and has great multi-category upside. If Smart can score in double digits, his secondary numbers will combine for a good fantasy total.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($5,500) vs. UTA

What a great spot for Sengun against a team that's still trying to figure out life sans Rudy Gobert. Too many centers? Worry not, because Sengun is another one of those rare big men with dual eligibility. FanDuel has given us a great gift by expanding the eligibility of these big men, and your PF slots should favor them whenever possible.

Here are some deeper dives to round out your fantasy lineups:

PG Tre Jones, SAS ($5,400) @ MIN

SG/SF Max Strus, MIA ($4,600) vs. TOR

PF Santi Aldama, MEM ($4,200) vs. BKN

