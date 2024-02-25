NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate for Sunday will exclude the earlier games and offer up seven games starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. We'll navigate the player pool and find the best selections for Sunday's DFS contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

As we look at Sunday's table, Utah has a clear edge as a primary team to target against the Spurs. Kings-Clippers is also bound to create a great deal of firepower. A darkhorse game I favor is ORL/CHA, where the expected pace will be higher than most of the other matchups.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind this isn't a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

ATL Trae Young (finger) - OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,300) is likely to join the starting lineup in Young's absence, and Dejounte Murray ($8,200) is usually a great elite pivot when Young is sidelined.

NOP Brandon Ingram (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Zion Williamson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP CJ McCollum (ankle) - OUT

There's a good chance both Ingram and Williamson will be available, but Jordan Hawkins ($5,400) is worth considering with McCollum out.

DEN Jamal Murray (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Murray is at risk of missing a second straught game, where Reggie Jackson ($5,400) would once again be in line for a start. I would rather take Michael Porter ($6,600) here, especially when you consider Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's potential absence.

POR Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) - OUT

POR Scoot Henderson (adductor) - OUT

Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) is likely done for the season, so the Trail Blazers will be looking for another impact player to step up. They'll be very short-handed on Sunday, so you can expect a heavy load for Anfernee Simons ($7,600). Dalano Banton ($3,800) could also be a bargain-bin option to consider.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have four players at 10k and above, and I think we're safe if we avoid all of them. For my money, Kawhi Leonard ($8,900) is the first elite off the board in a matchup I've already highlighted. Teammates James Harden ($8,700) and Paul George ($8,100) are also worth considering. Miles Bridges ($8,800) faces the short-handed Trail Blazers, and he's expected to once again lead the team in scoring.

I like Orlando a bit more than usual against the Hawks, so Paolo Banchero ($8,700) is definitely worth a look. I'm also looking at Chet Holmgren ($8,100) as an elite center against the Rockets.

Also consider: De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,700) @ LAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($7,900) vs. SAS

We'll follow the Utah narrative and select the first Jazz player. Markkanen almost exactly matched 5x value in his last game against Charlotte, and I expect he'll fare even better as he rounds back into form against the Spurs. I'm also set to use Markkanen in 100 percent of my lineups. Collin Sexton ($6,700) will be my second favorite player from Utah, followed by John Collins ($6,600) and Jordan Clarkson ($6,200).

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($7,800) @ NOP

Though we aren't sure about Ingram and Williamson, the switch at point guard may make the Pelicans less effective - and that's where DeRozan could take advantage. He played admirably against a tough Boston defense in his last outing, so an FDFP total over 40 is definitely possible.

Jerami Grant, POR ($7,300) vs. CHA

Simons won't be able to hold the team together by himself. And even with Bridges a better overall target on the other side of this matchup, I'm confident Grant will get his share. He posted 39 FDFP against Denver in his last game, and I believe he's gearing up for a strong end to the season.

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6,400) @ UTA

What I like best about Sochan is his unique eligibility at PG and PF. He's also a great alternative to Devin Vassell ($7,400) at $1,000 more. Even though I'm smashing Utah, I'll also be sprinkling Sochan into around 30 percent of my lineups.

Also consider: Coby White, CHI ($7,500) @ NOP

VALUE PLAYS

As always, refer to the injury section for excellent value pivots. Here are a few players below the $6,000 threshold to consider as you fill out other selections.

C Nick Richards, CHA ($5,900) @ POR

PG/SG Cody Martin, CHA ($5,000) @ POR

SF/PF Jonathan Isaac, ORL ($4,200) @ ATL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.