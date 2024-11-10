NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel provides us with a seven-game NBA slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. EST. FanDuel's featured contest is the $9 75k NBA Shot, with a 10k guarantee for first place.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The Lakers and the Raptors win the projected total race. While we have some LA endorsements, the second-highest total involving Dallas and Denver did get some looks. Sacramento, Phoenix and Portland also received a lot of attention.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DAL Luka Doncic (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL P.J. Washington (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Dereck Lively (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic is on the right side of questionable, but Washington and Lively are unlikely to play. Daniel Gafford ($5,200) and Naji Marshall ($4,600) will see more time amid the frontcourt absences, and I would give a boost to Kyrie Irving ($8,200) if Doncic can't go.

PHX Kevin Durant (calf) - OUT

PHX Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Nurkic could play, though Durant's injury will keep him out for at least two weeks. Sunday's starting lineup will provide more information about the Suns' plans while he's sidelined, but our best guess is a boost for Royce O'Neale ($5,200). Mason Plumlee ($3,900) would be viable if Nurkic is out.

MEM Ja Morant (hip) - OUT

MEM Desmond Bane (oblique) - OUT

MEM Marcus Smart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Grizzlies are also saddled with long-term absences, but the first-unit scheme in this scenario is fairly clear. Santi Aldama ($6,000) is your best pivot here, followed by Scotty Pippen ($7,200).

ELITE PLAYERS

Our slate offers four players above 10k, yet Doncic possibly missing out limits us to three selections. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,100) represents the most viable option as I feel Anthony Davis' ($11,000) salary is a bit too high, though his matchup against Toronto is intriguing.

In the 9k range, Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) is in a favorable spot against the Durant-less Suns. The 8k range features Devin Booker ($8,400), who I'll be targeting frequently while Durant is out. Chet Holmgren ($8,300) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,200) round out my elite endorsements.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,600) vs. MIA

We need just above 35 FDFP for Randle to meet 5x value, and he should be in good shape against Miami if Rudy Gobert takes care of Bam Adebayo. His single eligibility at PF is a bit limiting, but I'll trust in his upside against the Heat.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($7,000) vs. DAL

Murray didn't face any minute restriction in his return and had a day off between home games. I expect a full load for him again, and Doncic's absence or limitations deserve a slight increase for Murray's bottom line.

Bradley Beal, PHX ($6,300) vs. SAC

Beal is another player we want to target during Durant's absence, and we should grab him at this low salary before production compels FanDuel to raise it.



There are several great options between $6,000 and $6,300. So rather than flesh them all out, I'll list my favorites below:

SF/PF Jerami Grant, POR ($6,300) vs. MEM

PG/SG Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,200) vs. MEM

SG/SF Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,200) vs. CHA

VALUE PLAYS

The injury section will give you excellent budget spots to consider, but we'll add more sub-6k targets here:

Rui Hachimura, LAL ($5,400) vs. TOR

Defending Hachimura could be a problem for the Raptors, who will also have to contend with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Scottie Barnes' extended absence has weakened Toronto's defense against Hachimura's position and he's nicely valued.

Klay Thompson, DAL ($4,800) @ DEN

If Doncic is limited, Thompson could get a slight boost while other absences might allow for some minutes at the wing. Thompson's three-point prowess makes for a great upside spot, and he doesn't need much to beat value at this salary.

Toumani Camara, POR ($4,800) vs. MEM

We mentioned additional Portland players above, so Camara is a budget option who could continue his solid play against the shorthanded Grizzlies. He begins the season in a regular starting role, which should continue until the team can get Shaedon Sharpe up to maximum minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.