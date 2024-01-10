NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have eight games on tap for Wednesday's NBA slate, and the action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with four games running simultaneously. We've got you covered with all the best DFS endorsements for FanDuel below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Highest Totals: PHI/ATL (246), SAS/DET (238.5)

Back-to-Back Games: SAC, DET

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

Embiid is a certain scratch, so Paul Reed ($5,500) will draw the start for Philadelphia.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - OUT

This is a tough loss for the Pacers. It will take a game or two to see how the Pacers absorb the missing output, but Andrew Nembhard ($6,000) and T.J. McConnell ($7,000) are the frontrunners. FanDuel has already inflated McConnell's salary, so Nembhard is the better value currently.

DET Cade Cunningham (knee) - OUT

Jaden Ivey ($6,400) and Bojan Bogdanovic ($6,900) are my favorite plays for Cunningham, who will be out for at least a few games.

NOP Zion Williamson (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

We'll have to wait and see about Williamson's status, and aside from the starting lineup, I won't endorse a direct pivot.

ATL Clint Capela (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

Pivot to Onyeka Okongwu ($5,600) if Capela can't make it tonight.

BOS Jrue Holiday (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White ($8,100) can be a solid play on his own, but his value will be heightened if Holiday is a scratch.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players at 10k and above for Wednesday, and Domantas Sabonis ($10,200) is currently the only player who will garner significant exposure for me. There are a few potential center-only options at lower salaries, but we have the advantage of using Sabonis in the PF position, leaving us free to pay lower at center. His teammate De'Aaron Fox ($9,300) is also at a favorable salary.

The numerous absences still in play for Charlotte continue to make Terry Rozier ($9,000) a solid option, and Tyrese Maxey ($9,000) is another great target at the same salary. His production usually spikes when Embiid is sidelined.

Also consider: Miles Bridges, CHA ($7,900) vs. SAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Dejounte Murray, ATL ($7,900) vs, PHI

Young is a go for Wednesday's game, but he's hung up with a shoulder injury that could limit him against Philadelphia. Murray has dual eligibility and is definitely worth a try, as he's exceeded 35.2 FDFPs in three of his last four games.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,400) @ CHA

Murray's dual eligibility is very useful, and the potential high total compels me to continue stacking up Sacramento players. I would avoid a Sacramento triple stack, but Murray is still fine if you went with Fox or Sabonis.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,300) @ ATL

Oubre stepped up offensively in Embiid's absence with 24 points. If he were a little sharper beyond the arc, his total would have been much higher, and the game flow will likely be similar for him with Embiid out again. Considering the shot volume and decent secondary production, we'll call Oubre's number often in our builds.

Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($6,100) vs. NOP

We need more than 30 FDFPs for the rookie to match 5x value, and although he hasn't hit that total very often, the big game is coming eventually. We want to be on the right side of it when it happens, and I'll roster him in a few GPP lineups in hopes of a big uptick. I also like Jonathan Kuminga ($6,000) at this favorable salary. He's had a couple of days to rest his toe and should be close to full strength against the Pelicans.

Nikola Jovic, MIA ($4,500) vs. OKC

Although Jokic's production fluctuates quite a bit, Jimmy Butler's absence should still keep Jokic in play. Jaime Jaquez's ($6,600) salary is getting a bit too high, making Jovic the more attractive pickup.

Also consider: Tobias Harris, PHI ($7,300) @ ATL, Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,900) vs. WAS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.