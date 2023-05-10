NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The Knicks and Warriors face elimination tonight in do-or-die scenarios for both games. We'll run down our best endorsements and guide you through some difficult decisions as we potentially see this slate for the last time. The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Monday's slate was identical to tonight's offering. Before we begin, let's look at the top lineup from one of Monday's most popular contests.

The lineup's uniqueness came from Gary Payton along with Lonnie Walker, who was the hero of Game 4 for the Lakers. Over half of the field opted for Josh Hart, who tanked lineups across the board. Overall, there's a nice mix of elite and mid-range options, with Curry, James and Brunson providing the core. Anthony Davis (50 FDFP) was also a popular pick but wasn't in the winning lineup.

The home-court advantage switches for Wednesday, and the move to Chase Arena is probably the most pivotal change to the player pool. The Warriors have been abysmal on the road this season, but they were a scintillating 33-8 at home. Is that intangible enough to overcome numerous struggles within their supporting cast?

INJURIES

We have no pressing injury news for the evening, but James, Davis, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin still carry questionable designations. All expect to play.

ELITE PLAYERS

LeBron James ($9,900) knows how to close out a series. Beyond his knack for playoff magic, the second-best thing about James is his sub-10k salary. His usual dual eligibility will also make him a popular pick. The salary differential between James and Jimmy Butler ($10,600) seems too wide, making James the better elite buy at SF or PF.

We have a similar situation at the PG/SG positions, where you must make a judgment call between Stephen Curry ($10,400) and Jalen Brunson ($9,000). There is a massive drop at both positions beyond these two, so rostering both is the wisest play, and Brunson's lower salary could allow you to sneak another elite into the mix.

As far as elite big men go, your high-end choices boil down to Anthony Davis ($11,300) or Bam Adebayo ($8,000). Both players are dealing with lingering injuries. Although I think Davis could meet his value, the lofty salary could limit flexibility in our roster builds. If you're spending up here, Adebayo is a more reasonable option.

Also consider: RJ Barrett, NYK ($6,600)

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,300)

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have played themselves into negative territory in DFS. Although Poole has dropped in salary significantly, Thompson is still up there near Wiggins, and it's not even a question as to who the better option is in this range. Wiggins hasn't popped for huge upside recently, but he's successfully hovered around where he needs to be, dollar-for-dollar. His rebounding prowess comes in handy, especially when the Warriors field a small-ball lineup.

Austin Reaves, LAL ($5,900)

Reaves got back on track in Game 4 and is still viable below 6k. He's exceeded 30 FDFPs twice over the past five games, and aside from a rough Game 2 against the Warriors, he's resided in similar territory. I mixed and matched with Max Strus at Reaves' two positions and sometimes placed them in lineups together.

Max Strus, MIA ($5,500)

I've stayed off Strus recently, but it proved to be a mistake in Game 4, where he came in above 5x value. Strus depends on a fast start beyond the arc to extend his run with the first unit. Otherwise, he'll fade down the stretch and cede to Caleb Martin. Martin didn't work out for us in Game 4, and his recent injury woes may be to blame. Strus seems to be the safer option right now.

Kevin Love, MIA ($4,400)

Love is now a fixture in the starting lineup, and considering Miami's tight rotation, you can expect around 25 minutes from him. You're most likely to use him in the PF position, and a player in the 4k range is a requirement if you're aiming for a trio of elites.

Also consider: Kyle Lowry, MIA ($5,800), Dennis Schroder, LAL ($4,500)

