NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8

We have one game on the docket Wednesday evening, as the Knicks and Pacers tangle again at 8:00 p.m. ET. While we have one blue-chip option looming large at the top of the player pool, he's not an absolute lock for GPP players. Let's examine the options below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

While FanDuel's single-game format adjusts salaries to make up for the new environment, it differs from other sites with static salaries regardless of roster slot. You're looking for your top three scorers on any night, followed by two additional utility spots without a multiplier. There is no salary penalty for putting a player in a multiplier. The three positions are as follows:

MVP - 2.0x

STAR - 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . At present, there are no new injuries to report. Tyrese Haliburton (back) is still listed as questionable but is expected to play. He may cede some minutes to T.J. McConnell ($10,000) as Haliburton continues to manage the back injury.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

MVP

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($17,500)

It's hard to envision a scenario where Brunson wouldn't be the top performer in this series. Adding him knocks your average salary down to $10,625, but there are already avenues I am exploring that will allow me to construct a solid lineup despite taking the cap hit from Brunson. There are a few scenarios where I could exclude him, and we'll touch on that at the end of the article.

STAR, PRO

Myles Turner, IND ($12,000)

Donte DiVincenzo, NYK ($11,000)

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK ($10,500)

Josh Hart, NYK ($13,500)

To win the series, the Pacers will need a string of dynamic games from Turner. Although he came through as a scorer in Game 1, his rebounding numbers fell below expectations. If he can keep draining threes at the perimeter and match it with decent numbers off the glass, I like his value at 12k. Hartenstein's lower salary makes him an almost-lock in a multiplier spot, and I view DiVincenzo and Hart as a pivot from Turner.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Obi Toppin, IND ($9,000)

T.J. McConnell, IND ($10,000)

Isaiah Jackson, IND ($7,000)

Aaron Nesmith, IND ($9,500)

Since Precious Achiuwa hasn't come through as Hartenstein's backup, New York's frontcourt relies heavily on Hart. I see several scenarios where Hart could finish as the second-best producer in this game, but we would have to excise Turner to get him involved. Pivoting to Jackson in the utility would then become feasible because we don't want to carry the negative correlation of two Pacer centers on our roster. I will use Toppin liberally in the utility despite his reserve status, and those who predict limitations from Haliburton have an excellent pivot in McConnell, who's played an average of 22.5 minutes over the past two games. Nesmith is at a tricky amount, but I favor him over Andrew Nembhard ($8,500) at the $1k increase.

CONTRARIAN OPTION

Pascal Siakam, IND ($14,500)

Siakam's salary makes him a difficult pick, but there are certainly some scenarios where his output would justify the cap hit. We could potentially find some uniqueness by ruling out Brunson altogether and run with a more balanced approach. A Siakam/Hart/Hartenstein/DiVincenzo/Toppin build would be a good example. A regression from Brunson is bound to happen eventually, but his prolific numbers are hard to bet against. Still, single-game contests are won by betting against the field, and pivoting off Brunson will be the best shot at achieving that goal.



