NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be 20 teams in action on Friday, leaving us with plenty of options on Yahoo. Let's get down to business and highlight some of the top players to consider at each position, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO at ATL ($43): The Hawks are a great team to attack for DFS purposes as played at the fourth-fastest pace and list the fourth-worst defensive rating. Booker already enters this matchup hot as he's produced at least 44.6 Yahoo points from seven of his last eight games, with at least 62.9 in three. As such, he's someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Kevin Huerter, SAC at IND ($15): Huerter was struggling so much earlier in the season that the Kings removed him from the starting lineup. After only five games of coming off the bench, he then moved back into a lead role and has performed much better this around by averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals over the last eight outings. The Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace, setting up Huerter with a favorable opportunity to continue his recent run of success.

Guard to Avoid

Jaden Ivey, DET vs. LAC ($26): When Cade Cunningham was injured, Ivey provided stellar production. However, he's taken a step back with Cunningham back with only 19.3 and 26.2 Yahoo points in the last two appearances. The Clippers list the league's sixth-slowest pace, which could further limit Ivey's opportunities to contribute.

FORWARDS

Miles Bridges, CHA at OKC ($36): LaMelo Ball (ankle) is listed as doubtful and could miss his fourth straight game. The Hornets were already short on scoring options after trading away Terry Rozier, so Ball also being out has left Bridges with a huge workload. After he recorded at least 49.5 Yahoo points in each of the last three games, he once again represents an appealing option.

Aaron Nesmith, IND vs. SAC ($12): The Pacers sending Bruce Brown Jr. to the Raptors in the deal that landed them Pascal Siakam has resulted in an expanded role for Nesmith. And he's responded by posting 26.7 Yahoo points against the Knicks on Thursday while averaging 16.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists across eight games. At near the minimum salary, Nesmith offers the potential to provide significant value.

Forward to Avoid

Caleb Martin, MIA at WAS ($19): The Heat are mostly healthy with Duncan Robinson (concussion) the only player of note who's been ruled out against the Wizards. That means Martin should remain in a limited role off the bench that's contributed to him scoring no more than 19.8 Yahoo points from five of his last six appearances. Nesmith has a much more significant role for the Pacers at a cheaper salary, so there's no reason to roll with Martin in DFS.

CENTERS

Chet Holmgren, OKC vs. CHA ($31): Jalen Williams (ankle) is going to miss at least the next couple games. He's been mostly healthy having only been absent four times all season. In those matchups, Holmgren has racked up at least 49.6 Yahoo points three times. Combine the absence of Williams with the Hornets having the worst defensive rating and Holmgren boasts tremendous upside.

Mason Plumlee, LAC at DET ($10): The Clippers will need Plumlee's size to battle with Jalen Duren, who's averaging 14.0 points and 11.8 rebounds. Since moving into the starting lineup, Plumlee has managed 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over 21 minutes per game. If he can log closer to 25 in this matchup, he could be worth the risk in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL at MIN ($22): Carter has regained his spot in the starting lineup for the Magic. However, he's only seen 29 minutes or fewer in four of the last five games. In all four of those, he scored no more than 27.3 Yahoo points. A matchup against Rudy Gobert and a Timberwolves team that has given up the fewest rebounds per game doesn't bode well for Carter.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.