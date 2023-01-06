NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 6

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA closes out the work week with 11 games on Friday. Injuries and players resting will once again take center stage. The 76ers have already ruled out Joel Embiid, who will be missing his second straight game because of a foot injury. The Cavs have said Donovan Mitchell will sit out their matchup with the Nuggets for rest. The Nuggets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so they'll also need to be monitored for potentially giving players the night off. Let's sift through the myriad of options and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

CJ McCollum, NO vs. BKN ($36): The Pelicans continue to churn along without the services of Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring). In the four games they've missed, McCollum has averaged 47.9 Yahoo points. With all the minutes and shot attempts he can handle, he boasts a high floor at a salary that shouldn't destroy your budget.

Monte Morris, WAS at OKC ($17): The Wizards are going to be without Bradley Beal (hamstring) for at least the next three games. Morris doesn't significantly offer more scoring upside with Beal out, but should have the ball in his hands more and that could lead to added assists. Morris has already posted at least 29.6 Yahoo points in three of the last four games, and a matchup against a Thunder team that has played at the third fastest pace makes him an appealing option.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, MIA at PHO ($22): The Heat have a relatively clean injury report heading into this matchup, at least according to their standards. This has the potential to be a low-scoring affair with both teams ranked inside the bottom-five in pace of play. Lowry ha managed fewer than 20 Yahoo points in four straight, making it difficult to justify rolling with him based on the matchup.

FORWARDS

Julius Randle, NY at TOR ($44): Randle dominated the Spurs on Wednesday with 61.1 Yahoo points across 41 minutes. He's currently riding a hot streak having produced at least 54.6 Y! in each of his last seven games. The last time Randle faced the Raptors, he recorded 49.6 Y!. RJ Barrett (finger) is still out, which should continue to give Randle increased scoring opportunities.

Jalen McDaniels, CHA at MIL ($17): The Hornets will definitely be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) on Friday, and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) could join him on the sidelines. They both sat Wednesday against the Grizzlies, which left McDaniels to post 33.4 Yahoo points over 27 minutes. An expanded role for a Hornets team that's at the seventh-fastest pace is good news for him moving forward.

Forward to Avoid

Michael Porter Jr., DEN vs. CLE ($21): The Nuggets steamrolled the Clippers on Thursday, which contributed to Porter only logging 22 minutes. He finished with 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field, marking the fourth straight appearances he scored fewer than 27 Yahoo points. This isn't a favorable matchup for Porter to get back on track considering the Cavs maintain the league's best defensive rating.

CENTERS

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS at OKC ($39): Beal is out, which should leave Porzingis with added shot attempts. The Thunder don't have much size up front with Aleksej Pokusevski (lower leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) and Jaylin Williams (ankle) all out. Add in the fast pace at which they play and Porzingis is someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Jalen Duren, DET at SA ($16): Duren had already moved into the starting lineup, but he really has a clear path to loads of court time now that Marvin Bagley III (hand) is sidelined for at least six weeks. He's registered at least 28.2 Yahoo points and logged at least 32 minutes in each of the last three games Bagley has missed. This also represents a great matchup against a Spurs side that list the worst defensive rating. So for those who want to fade Porzingis, Duren stands out.

Center to Avoid

Kevin Love, CLE at DEN ($18): While Mitchell isn't going to play for Cleveland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are expected to be available. Love has proven to be a valuable contributor when one of them is sidelined, but he fills a limited role when both are healthy. Duren has a clearer path to a larger role and a lower salary, so there's no need to take a chance on Love.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.