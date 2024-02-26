NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with a light four-game slate Monday. While we won't have a plethora of options to choose from on Yahoo, there are still some appealing players. Let's highlight some of the top ones at each position, as well as a few to consider avoiding.

GUARDS

Jalen Brunson, NY vs. DET ($43): Despite the Knicks losing to the Celtics on Saturday, Brunson produced another gaudy stat line that resulted in him scoring 50.1 Yahoo points. Over the last 11 games, he has scored at least 43.4 Yahoo points 10 times. When he faced the Pistons in November, he compiled 42 points, six rebounds and eight assists. They have worst defensive rating in the league, setting up Brunson to potentially thrive again in their rematch.

Duncan Robinson, MIA at SAC ($12): The Heat will be shorthanded for this game. We already know that Jimmy Butler (suspension) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) will be out. Terry Rozier (knee) and Tyler Herro (knee) are listed as questionable, so things could get ugly if they can't play. Robinson has scored at least 28.2 Yahoo points in two of the last three games and should play enough in this matchup to warrant his cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Dennis Schroder, BKN at MEM ($21): After recording a double-double in his first game with the Nets, Schroder has averaged only 6.5 points and 2.0 assists over four games since. He came off the bench in three of those games and averaged just 27.7 minutes. The Grizzlies have the 10th-best defensive rating in the league, so Schroder could be fighting an uphill battle in this matchup.

FORWARDS

Pascal Siakam, IND vs. TOR ($35): The Raptors are a fantasy-friendly matchup, considering that they have the ninth-worst defensive rating. When Siakam took on his former squad before the All-Star break, he produced 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes. For a night with limited options, Siakam has the makings of one of the safer forwards.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., MIA at SAC ($20): When the Heat finally started to get healthy again, Jaquez saw his role decline. He has come off the bench in 10 of their last 11 games, averaging 26.6 minutes along the way. He also shot just 37.4 percent from the field during that span. Still, with the Heat potentially missing so many key players, Jaquez is worth considering.

Forward to Avoid

Keegan Murray, SAC vs. MIA ($23): It has been a rough stretch for Murray, who has averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds across his last 10 games. He averaged just 8.7 shot attempts per game during that span, which is down from his season average of 12.2 shot attempts per game. The Heat have the seventh-best defensive rating in the league, so this isn't an ideal matchup for Murray to get back on track.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, MIA at SAC ($40): Adebayo is having arguably the best season of his career, averaging 20.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He is also playing a ton, logging 34.6 minutes per game. The Kings rank inside the top half of the league in pace of play and inside the bottom half in defensive rating, so expect them to have a difficult time slowing Adebayo down.

Precious Achiuwa, NY vs. DET ($22): Injuries have forced the Knicks to rely heavily on Achiuwa. He has started each of the last 11 games, averaging 13.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are still sidelined, so Achiuwa should play plenty of minutes against the floundering Pistons.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Hartenstein, NY vs. DET ($25): The Knicks have been easing Hartenstein back from his Achilles injury. He played 11 minutes in his first game back against the 76ers, then followed it up with 24 minutes Saturday against the Celtics. With the expectation that he remains on a minutes restriction for at least one more game, it's difficult to justify taking a chance on him at this salary.

