NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA rings in the new year with an eight-game slate Monday. One of them has an early start time, so just seven games will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Green, HOU vs. DET ($20): Green is averaging only 17.4 points per game this season, which is down from 22.1 per game last season. He has more talent around him, which has resulted in a decline in his usage rate. However, with injuries recently hitting the team, Green has scored 34.5 and 43.2 Yahoo points, respectively, in the last two games. Dillon Brooks (oblique) remains out, leaving Green in a favorable spot against a Pistons team that has the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Scoot Henderson, POR at PHO ($16): Anfernee Simons (illness) and Deandre Ayton (knee) have already been ruled out for this game, while Shaedon Sharpe (groin) is listed as questionable. Even if Sharpe plays, Henderson is primed for an expanded role. He has already scored at least 31.6 Yahoo points in three straight games, so there is the potential for value here.

Guard to Avoid

Russell Westbrook, LAC vs. MIA ($20): Westbrook has settled in nicely to his reserve role with the Clippers. It hasn't benefited his fantasy production, though, with him averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists since being removed from the starting lineup. The Clippers and Heat both rank inside the bottom 10 in the league in pace of play, which could further limit Westbrook's opportunities to contribute in this matchup.

FORWARDS

Scottie Barnes, TOR vs. CLE ($43): The Raptors shook up their roster, trading O.G. Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks. They received Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in the deal, and both players should be available Monday. Even with them expected to take the floor, it's not going to change Barnes' leading role. He is in the midst of a breakout campaign, averaging 21.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. With his ability to contribute in multiple areas, expect him to continue to have a high floor.

Tari Eason, HOU vs. DET ($15): Eason continues to be listed as questionable with a leg injury, but that hasn't stopped him from taking the floor. He has logged at least 25 minutes in three straight games, which helped him score at least 26.6 Yahoo points each time. With Brooks out again, Eason is a great option if he's cleared to play.

Forward to Avoid

Ausar Thompson, DET at HOU ($21): Thompson is having a hard time finding his way onto the floor right now. He has logged fewer than 20 minutes in four of the Pistons' last five games. In each of the last three, he hasn't logged more than 12 minutes. Until the team shows a desire to play him more on a nightly basis, he's too risky at this salary.

CENTERS

Jarrett Allen, CLE at TOR ($25): The injury to Evan Mobley (knee) has left Allen to shoulder the load up front for the Cavaliers. He has responded by averaging 19.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last seven games. He shot 70.6 percent from the field during that span, which should not come as a huge surprise, given he has shot at least 61.8 percent in each of the last four seasons. Given his salary won't destroy your budget, he's one of the top centers to pursue.

Jalen Duren, DET at HOU ($23): Isaiah Stewart (toe) is out for the Pistons. The team has already shown that they don't want to give James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley significant playing time. That leaves Duren to carry the load up front. The result has been him scoring at least 34.8 Yahoo points in all three games since he returned from injury.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. DAL ($20): The Jazz look to already be playing for a high pick in the 2024 Draft, so it's strange what they are doing with Kessler. He seems to have a bright future and thrived down the stretch last season in a starting role. However, he has bounced back and forth from the starting five to the bench this season, leaving him to average just 9.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over 25 minutes per game. Allen and Duren have much larger roles with their teams and similar salaries, so there's no need to take a chance on Kessler.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.