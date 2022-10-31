NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, Oct. 31

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the week with seven games on the schedule Monday. One of the more intriguing storylines to watch will be how the Nets respond to their disappointing loss to the Pacers on Saturday. They play the Pacers again, but this time they will take the floor in Brooklyn. The final undefeated team in the league is the Bucks, who will play host to the Pistons. The Pistons are coming off of an impressive win on their own, knocking off the Warriors on Sunday. Let's dive into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider in lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, IND at BKN ($37): Haliburton was one of the main reasons why the Pacers defeated the Nets on Saturday, scoring 26 points on his way to 51.2 Yahoo points. He's scored at least 37.2 Yahoo points in every game this season, and he's surpassed 40 Yahoo points four times. The Nets have allowed 122.2 points per game, so Haliburton could also dominate in this rematch.

Kevin Huerter, SAC at CHA ($14): When Huerter gets hot from deep, he can do a lot of damage. He nailed seven of eight three-point attempts against the Heat on Saturday, finishing with 27 points, three rebounds and seven assists. At his cheap salary, he could provide significant value if he can stay locked in.

Guard to Avoid

Mike Conley, UTA vs. MEM ($20): With the Jazz playing the second game of a back-to-back set, Conley received the night off for rest Saturday. He's only shooting 35.6 percent from the field this season, leaving him with a modest average of 11.0 points per game. While he's one of the main facilitators for the Jazz, he's not one of their top scoring threats, which means his upside should remain limited.

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. DET ($58): Khris Middleton (wrist) being out has not slowed down the Bucks. Antetokounmpo has been even more dominant in his absence, averaging 34.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He's even shooting a sparkling 60.4 percent from the field. The Pistons have allowed an average of 121.6 points per game, so despite his hefty salary, Antetokounmpo is someone to consider building your entire lineup around.

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET at MIL ($18): The Pistons acquired Bogdanovic in a trade with the Jazz during the offseason, and they locked him up to a two-year contract extension Sunday. He's been a scoring machine, providing at least 20 points in five of their seven games. This is not an easy matchup against the Bucks, but with his cheap salary and three-point shooting prowess, he still has the potential to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Will Barton, WAS vs. PHI ($17): Barton is off to a quiet start with the Wizards, scoring fewer than 10 points in four of six games. He had only four points against the Celtics on Sunday and has now scored fewer than 18 Yahoo points five times. Bogdanovic is one of the focal points of the Pistons' scoring attack, and his salary is only one dollar more, so there's no need to take a chance on Barton.

Centers

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at CHA ($38): Sabonis played only 23 minutes against the Heat on Saturday while fouling out. Still, he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. His overall numbers are down at 14.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, but this is a prime spot for him to get back on track. The Hornets don't exactly have a ton of quality center options, and they have allowed 115.8 points per game.

Isaiah Stewart, DET at MIL ($16): Stewart dominated the Warriors, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds over a season-high 33 minutes. One of the reasons why Stewart played so much was that Jalen Duren went down with an ankle injury. Given the quick turnaround here, it would seem likely that Duren will be unable to play, leaving Stewart with the potential for added minutes again.

Center to Avoid

Steven Adams, MEM at UTA ($15): Adams continues to rack up rebounds in bunches, averaging 10.2 boards through six games. However, he's basically an afterthought within the Grizzlies' offense, putting up 5.7 points on 4.2 shot attempts per game. Stewart has the potential for a much more significant role with the Pistons, so it's difficult to make a case for deploying Adams in DFS instead of him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.