NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1

There won't be a ton of action in the NBA on Thursday with just four games set to be played. The highlight of the evening, though, should be the matchup between the Celtics and Lakers. We also have a Yahoo DFS slate to play, so let's discuss some of the top players to consider, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Jalen Brunson, NY vs. IND ($43): Brunson has already been having a great season, but the Knicks need even more from him with Julius Randle (shoulder) now out. The last two games without Randle, Brunson has scored 48.3 and 49.1 Yahoo points. The Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace in the league, so expect Brunson to have a high floor for this matchup.

Donte DiVincenzo, NY vs. IND ($21): With Randle and OG Anunoby (elbow) out the last two games, DiVincenzo logged at least 39 minutes in both matchups. He made the most of his expanded role, scoring 43.7 and 60.0 Yahoo points. Anunoby is questionable against the Pacers, but even if he does take the floor, DiVincenzo should play enough to warrant his salary.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Haliburton, IND at NY ($50): Haliburton was limited to 22 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday in his return from a hamstring injury. The Pacers have said he could be limited for a bit, and this begins a stretch for them in which they will play three games over four days. Haliburton should be limited again, so stay away from him and his hefty salary.

FORWARD

Josh Hart, NY vs. IND ($19): Despite the limited slate, there are some great value options at forward. One of them is Hart, who has started and logged at least 39 minutes in both of the last two games. He scored 31.9 Yahoo points versus the Hornets on Monday, then posted a triple-double on his way to scoring 46.0 Yahoo points Tuesday against the Jazz. With Randle out, Hart should remain in a starting role.

Aaron Nesmith, IND at NY ($12): Nesmith has scored at least 38.7 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. He is now starting for the Pacers, and should remain in that role with Bruce Brown no longer in town. Over seven games since Brown was dealt away, Nesmith has averaged 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Forward to Avoid

Evan Mobley, CLE at MEM ($36): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Cavaliers, so it's unclear if Mobley will play. In his two games since returning from a knee injury, he logged just 21 and 22 minutes. Even if he does take the floor, expect him to see similar playing-time restrictions.

CENTER

Anthony Davis, LAL at BOS ($52): This one will require some monitoring because Davis (Achilles/hip) is officially listed as questionable. He did not play Thursday against the Hawks, but that was the second game of a back-to-back set. Davis has been mostly healthy this season, missing just three total games. The last time he faced the Celtics, he scored 62.6 Yahoo points. If he's cleared to play, he's someone to consider building an entire entry around.

Paul Reed, PHI at UTA ($15): The 76ers have already ruled out Joel Embiid (knee), who could end up missing multiple games. When Embiid has missed time previously this season, Reed has usually replaced him in the starting five. Across 10 games as a starter, Reed has averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks. For those looking to fade Davis, Reed is a great option who comes at a much cheaper salary.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. PHI ($16): Kessler continues to be limited by a logjam that the Jazz have up front. With Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Kelly Olynyk all in the fold, Kessler has only logged 23 minutes per game this season. His limited playing time has contributed to him scoring 25.5 Yahoo points or fewer in five straight games. Reed has a clearer path to a large role with the 76ers, and he has a salary that is a dollar cheaper, so there's no reason to take a chance on Kessler.

