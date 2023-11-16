NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 16

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There are just two games scheduled to be played in the NBA on Thursday. That doesn't leave us with a ton of options on Yahoo, but there is still money to be won. Here are some players to target, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at GS ($50): There has been no slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander, who has scored at least 54.4 Yahoo points in each of his last four games. For the season, he is averaging 54.2 Yahoo points per game. With all of the minutes and shot attempts that he can handle likely coming his way again, he's someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Chris Paul, GS vs. OKC ($22): The Warriors have already ruled out Stephen Curry (knee) for his second straight game. Paul moved into the starting lineup with Curry out Tuesday and played a season-high 36 minutes. He cashed in by scoring 35.0 Yahoo points. Expect him to carry a similar workload in this matchup.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. BKN ($14): Lowry was in early foul trouble Tuesday against the Hornets, which left him to play just 15 minutes. He went scoreless, finishing with one rebound and two assists. If he can avoid foul trouble, an expanded role is waiting for him with Tyler Herro (ankle) out. However, for this slate, it might make more sense to spend a little extra and go with a safer option in Paul.

FORWARD

Mikal Bridges, BKN at MIA ($32): Bridges has struggled from behind the arc, shooting just 29.2 percent on this three-point attempts. Still, his 25.8 percent usage rate has enabled him to average 20.3 points per game. He is also averaging career-highs in rebounds (6.2) and assists (3.7) per game. The Nets are playing shorthanded with Ben Simmons (hip) and Cam Thomas (ankle) out, so Bridges should remain busy in this matchup.

Duncan Robinson, MIA vs. BKN ($14): After logging just 17 minutes per game last season, the Heat's lack of depth this season has enabled Robinson to log 29 minutes per game. He has taken advantage of his increased opportunities, averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 three-pointers per game. Now that he is starting with Herro out, Robinson's excellent three-point shooting leaves him with the potential to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Luguentz Dort, OKC at GS ($18): Dort continues to see his role dwindle within the Thunder's scoring attack. After posting just a 19.8 percent usage rate last season, he has dropped even further to 16.0 percent this season. When the Thunder are healthy like they are right now, Dort doesn't carry much upside.

CENTER

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. BKN ($38): The Heat have played their last three games without Herro. and Adebayo scored at least 51.2 Yahoo points in each of them. Going back even further, he has scored at least that many Yahoo points in each of his last five games. While his salary is the most expensive for any center on this slate, his ceiling is also the highest.

Dario Saric, GS vs. OKC ($11): Curry isn't the only starter that will be out for the Warriors. Draymond Green will begin serving his five-game suspension for his altercation with Rudy Gobert on Tuesday. With him being ejected early in that matchup, Saric went on to record 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes. It would not be a surprise to see him at least approach 30 minutes again, leaving him with an excellent opportunity to provide value.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS vs. OKC ($17): Looney is averaging just 5.5 points per game and isn't likely to see added scoring opportunities, even with Curry and Green out. He hasn't done much, in general, averaging just 23.4 Yahoo points per game for the season. This is not the best of matchups, given that Chet Holmgren can operate more around the perimeter. The Warriors could decide to play Saric heavy minutes defending him, which could further limit Looney's production.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.