NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 6

There won't be a lot of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. One of them is an underwhelming matchup between the Heat and Pistons. The Heat just played Monday, so don't be surprised if they rest a starter or two against a far inferior foe. The Lakers are starting to heat up behind Anthony Davis, and they'll have a difficult task ahead of them playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let's highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Donovan Mitchell, CLE vs. LAL ($36): Mitchell is in the midst of the most efficient season of his career. He's shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from behind the arc and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line, which has helped him average 28.4 points per game. His usage rate is still high at 31.3 percent, which puts him on pace for having a usage rate of at least 30 percent for the fifth straight season. On a night with limited options, Mitchell carries a high floor.

Killian Hayes, DET at MIA ($17): The Pistons have turned back to Hayes for added playing time with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out. He's started 12 straight games, averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals across 30 minutes per game. He played some tough defensive opponents during that stretch, too, including the Celtics, Raptors, Clippers and Cavaliers. At this cheap of a salary, Hayes might be too good to pass up.

Guard to Avoid

Russell Westbrook, LAL at CLE ($26): Westbrook seems to have shifted comfortably to his role off the bench for the Lakers. The team has been racking up wins, going 8-2 over their last 10 games. During that span, Westbrook has provided modest contributions of 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. This is a difficult matchup against a Cavaliers team that has the second-best defensive rating in the league, so this might be a night to stay away from Westbrook.

FORWARDS

Caleb Martin, MIA vs. DET ($19): The Heat have dealt with a lot of injuries lately, and they just played Monday. It won't be a surprise to see them rest players, with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry being options to possibly sit. If any of them do, Martin could be thrust into additional minutes and shot attempts against a Pistons team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

Tim Hardaway Jr., DAL at DEN ($14): After coming off the bench to begin the season, Hardaway has started each of the last five games for the Mavericks. He scored at least 25.6 Yahoo points in four of those games, and at least 39.9 Yahoo points in two of them. He can rack up three-pointers in bunches when he's locked in, leaving him with plenty of upside at his cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Isaiah Stewart, DET at MIA ($19): The Pistons have a lot of depth up front, which can sometimes lead to inconsistent playing time for Stewart. For the season, he is averaging a modest 27.3 Yahoo points per game. Bam Adebayo is one of the best defensive centers in the league, so if he plays, Stewart could be facing an uphill battle.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. DAL ($53): Jokic missed the first two games that these teams played against each other this season. He's a significant mismatch most nights, but he really presents problems for a Mavericks team that is lacking talent up front. Over three games against them last season, he averaged 24.3 points, 16.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Jokic is a player to consider building your entire entry around.

Christian Wood, DAL at DEN ($20): For those who don't want to use a significant portion of their budget at the center position, the options are limited. Unless you want to completely punt the position, Wood might be one of the better options to pursue at a reduced salary. Despite his inconsistent playing time, he's provided 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last 11 games.

Center to Avoid

Marvin Bagley III, DET at MIA ($19): The Pistons seem to really like Bagley, who has been starting over Saddiq Bey. Bagley has provided a few juicy stat lines, but he hasn't been consistent. Over the last three games, he has scored 20.4 Yahoo points or fewer two times. Wood has higher upside and his salary is only a dollar more, so taking a chance on Bagley might not be wise.

