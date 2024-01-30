NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 30

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be only five games played across the NBA on Tuesday, which doesn't leave a ton of options on Yahoo. There are also a lot of injury question marks, throwing another wrench into the slate. As things currently stand, here are some players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jalen Brunson, NY vs. UTA ($37): Julius Randle (shoulder) is going to be out for a few weeks for the Knicks, which is new territory for them. He rarely misses time and Monday's matchup with the Hornets marked his first absence of the season. In that blowout victory, Brunson scored 48.3 Yahoo points over 34 minutes. He is now the focal point of the Knicks' offense, which should leave him with a high floor.

Donte DiVincenzo, NY vs. UTA ($15): Since the Knicks traded away Immanuel Quickley, DiVincenzo has taken on an expanded role. Over his last 16 games, he has averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. With Randle and OG Anunoby (elbow) out Monday, he exploded for 43.7 Yahoo points. Even if Anunoby returns for this game, DiVincenzo could still be well worth his salary.

Guard to Avoid

T.J. McConnell, IND at BOS ($20): Some positive news on the injury front for this slate is that Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) could make his return for the Pacers. He is officially listed as questionable but said Monday that he intends to play. If he does take the floor, then McConnell will once again shift back to a limited role. Even with Haliburton missing time lately, the Pacers were giving more minutes to Andrew Nembhard than McConnell.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. IND ($47): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Celtics, so it will be important to monitor their injury report. Tatum logged 37 minutes versus the Pelicans on Monday, but he has missed only three games all season, so he might not be rested. It's a superb matchup if he does play, given the Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace and have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Josh Hart, NY vs. UTA ($12): Hart moved into the starting lineup with Randle and Anunoby out Monday. He logged a whopping 39 minutes, producing eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. He is an excellent rebounder for his size, and the Knicks could keep him in the starting lineup until Randle returns. With a clear path to around 30 minutes a night moving forward, he has the potential to provide significant value.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI at GS ($31): After missing two games with an illness, Harris made his return Monday against the Trail Blazers. He went on to log only 20 minutes in the 76ers' lopsided loss. This is a quick turnaround on the road, and there is the potential for another blowout if Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) are out again, making Harris a risky option.

CENTERS

Nikola Vucevic, CHI vs. TOR ($31): The center position is tricky. It's unclear if Embiid will play and Anthony Davis might sit out the second game of a back-to-back set for the Lakers. If neither takes the floor, that removes two of the top options at the position. One of the safer choices left is Vucevic, who has scored at least 32.1 Yahoo points in eight of his last 10 games.

Christian Wood, LAL at ATL ($10): This one all depends on the status of Davis. He has been battling multiple injuries of late and just played in Houston on Monday. He's being considered a game-time decision, but it would make sense if the Lakers decide to give him the night off. If he sits, Wood should see added playing time against a Hawks team that has played at the fifth-fastest pace and has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. At the minimum salary, he would be a viable tournament option.

Center to Avoid

Andre Drummond, CHI vs. TOR ($26): There isn't a huge difference in salary between Drummond and Vucevic. Drummond has logged fewer than 20 minutes in five straight games, which resulted in him scoring 25.3 Yahoo points or fewer three times. In two of those games, he didn't even top 11.8 Yahoo points. It's worth spending the extra and rolling with Vucevic over Drummond.

