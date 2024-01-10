NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings a loaded schedule consisting of 10 games. That leaves us with a ton of options to sift through on Yahoo. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some of the top players at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Terry Rozier, CHA vs. SAC ($36): Rozier dominated despite the Hornets losing to the Bulls on Monday, posting 39 points, three rebounds and eight assists over 44 minutes. He faced these same Kings just over a week ago, scoring 53.6 Yahoo points in an upset victory. LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out, leaving Rozier with significant upside again.

T.J. McConnell, IND vs. WAS ($14): The Pacers will play at least the next two weeks without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Andrew Nembhard will likely take Haliburton's spot in the starting lineup, but McConnell is also primed to take on an expanded role. After Haliburton left early Monday versus the Celtics, McConnell scored 31.3 Yahoo points over 25 minutes. Haliburton has missed three games this season, and McConnell scored at least 31.8 Yahoo points in each of them. He's too good to pass up at this salary.

Guard to Avoid

Jalen Green, HOU at CHI ($20): Green is in a slump, shooting 35.8 percent from the field over his last four games. A lack of efficiency continues to plague him, considering he shot 42.7 percent from the field or lower in both of his first two seasons in the league. The Bulls have played at the slowest pace in the league, so the combination of poor efficiency and the potential for fewer shot attempts makes him someone to avoid.

FORWARDS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS at IND ($33): This has the makings of a high-scoring affair. These are the top two teams in the league in pace of play and both rank inside the bottom five in defensive rating. Kuzma has already faced the Pacers two times this season, scoring 33.4 and 43.0 Yahoo points, respectively. With Kuzma being the leading scorer for the Wizards, he is a great option at a salary that won't destroy your budget.

Alec Burks, DET vs. SA ($10): The Pistons will play at least the next week without Cade Cunningham (knee). Burks logged 20 minutes off the bench Tuesday against the Kings, producing 16 points, three rebounds and one steal. The Spurs have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, leaving Burks as an excellent potential value option.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO at GS ($20): Jones comes into this matchup having scored fewer than 20 Yahoo points in nine of his last 11 games. After recording a paltry 14.5 percent usage rate last season, he has a similar 14.9 percent usage rate this season. With his limited scoring role, there's no need to add him to your lineup during a packed slate with plenty of other viable options.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC at CHA ($41): Sabonis recorded another triple-double in the Kings' comeback win over the Pistons on Tuesday. Over his last 12 games, he has averaged 23.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He scored 43.8 Yahoo points the last time these two teams met and has an extremely high floor for their rematch.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL vs. PHI ($15): This one will require some monitoring. The Hawks have listed Clint Capela (Achilles) as questionable. If he doesn't play, then Okongwu would be in line for a significant boost in minutes. Joel Embiid (knee) won't play for the 76ers, so Okongwu could be met with significantly less resistance in the paint, too. If Capela is out, don't forget about Okongwu in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. DEN ($18): Kessler has logged 21 minutes or fewer in each of the last three games. With that reduction in playing time, he averaged only 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Until the Jazz play him significant minutes consistently, he's not someone to consider for a busy slate.

