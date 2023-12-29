NBA Fantasy 2023-24: Week 11 Waiver Wire Targets, including Gary Trent and Jonathan Kuminga

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Week 11 brings a straight forward schedule with all teams playing either three or four games. Injuries continue to be a problem across the league, so many fantasy managers might be scrambling to find replacements. Let's dig into some players to consider adding off waivers who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (55% available)

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks (59% available)

Exum has taken his added playing time and provided 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers during that span. He even shot 63.2 percent from the field and 84.0 percent from the charity stripe. The Mavericks have seen some of their bench players return from injuries, but there have still been no positive updates regarding Irving. His continued absence makes Exum a great option with the Mavericks set to play four games.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (65% available)

George recently missed six straight games with a foot injury. He made his return Tuesday against the Spurs, logging 24 minutes off the bench. Despite not starting, he still chipped in 10 points, four assists, one steal and two three-pointers. He logged 22 minutes off the bench Thursday against the Pelicans, contributing four points, three rebounds, five assists and one three-pointer along the way.

George has shown fantasy upside in his rookie season, putting up 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers per game. The problem is, he is shooting an ugly 35.5 percent from the field. For those who can't absorb the hit in that department, it might be best to leave him on waivers. However, those desperate for assists could get a boost from him in the category with the Jazz scheduled to play four games in each of the next three weeks.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (65% available)

The suspension of Draymond Green has helped Kuminga get more playing time. Over the Warriors' last 10 games, Kuminga has averaged 26 minutes. The returns have been encouraging with him putting up 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers during that span. He also shot 55.8 percent from the field.

Green is serving an indefinite suspension, but a report earlier this week indicated that he has been making progress toward satisfying counseling requirements. Still, he could be out for at least all of Week 11. The Warriors have four games scheduled, so Kuminga should remain in an expanded role.

Gary Trent Toronto Raptors (67% available)

An overall look at Trent's numbers shows he is having a down season. His averages of 25 minutes and 11.3 points per game are both his lowest marks since the 2019-20 season. His efficiency has also declined with his lack of playing time, leaving him to shoot 40.4 percent from the field and 62.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Trent has been on a hot streak and has been playing so well that the Raptors started him Wednesday against the Wizards, sending Dennis Schroder to the second unit. In his starting role, Trent chipped in 12 points, four assists, two steals and three three-pointers over 26 minutes. He is one of the most dangerous three-point shooters in the league, so the potential for him to continue starting during the Raptors' four-game week makes him an intriguing waiver-wire option.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers (89% available)

After logging just 22 minutes per game last season, Okoro has averaged 26 minutes this season. With injuries hitting the Cavaliers' roster, he has also started six straight. During that span, he averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 three-pointers.

One of the keys to Okoro's increased production is that he logged at least 32 minutes in five of the six games that started. Since Garland and Mobley won't be back anytime soon, Okoro is likely locked into a more significant role moving forward. Those who play in deeper leagues in which LeVert is already rostered should turn their attention toward Okoro.