Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
NBA Fantasy: 2024 Playoff League Strategy, Cheat Sheet

NBA Fantasy: 2024 Playoff League Strategy, Cheat Sheet

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on April 15, 2024

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

After a -- let's say "high variance" -- March and April, the NBA Playoffs are finally here. That doesn't mean fantasy basketball has to end, however. There are postseason leagues to be played!

Postseason formats vary drastically. Some are points leagues; some are categories; some are best ball; some include pick-ups after every round; some include the Play-In games. There's as much variance in these leagues as there is in regular-season ones.

This cheat sheet essentially represents risk vs. reward, and I'll apply it generally regardless of league type. As always, you should adjust based on your leagues.

Whether a team advances in the playoffs is the swing factor that might separate my rankings from someone else's. For example, the oddsmakers give the Clippers the fourth-best NBA title odds. But if you believe they'll get bounced in Round 1 to the Mavericks, then Clippers players should be farther down your draft board.

Most Important Strategy

Along those lines, when drafting your team, the most important thing to look at is the bracket. You and I can go back and forth all day about what the Lakers chances are, or if the Bucks will even advance past the Pacers. But you need to build your team based on the bracket.

For example: The Timberwolves and Suns play in Round 1. If you draft a few players from both teams, you'll lose half of them almost immediately. You should map out what you believe will happen in the playoffs, and work backwards off that.

Believe the Nuggets and Celtics will face in the Finals? Who did each team face to get there? Write those teams down, and draft based off that scenario. The highest correlation to winning your postseason league comes down to having the most players still playing late in the bracket. DeMar DeRozan's 27/6/6 statline won't matter if he and the Bulls get swept by the Celtics. You'll wish you had someone like Al Horford instead.

When to Zag

Of course, there's some value to being a contrarian. The vast majority of managers will assume a Boston vs. Denver NBA Finals, so banking on one of those teams to lose early pays off big when it happens.

Personally, I prefer to save that strategy for when I'm drafting late. For example, if you're drafting last in a 10-team format, much of the Celtics/Nuggets value will be gone by the time you're on the clock. You can pivot to banking to one of those teams losing in the second round by drafting from teams on their side of the bracket -- the Timberwolves, Suns, Cavaliers and Magic. That's never going to feel great in the moment, but you are somewhat at the mercy of where you draft.

The Cheat Sheet

So, again, the following cheat sheet is the definition of a rough guide. It's how I'm assessing risk vs. reward very generally, but it doesn't account for what side of the bracket anybody is on, and it's not league-specific. Ultimately, your cheat sheet based on how you think the postseason will play out will be the most valuable to you.

RankPlayerTeam
1Nikola JokicDEN
2Jayson TatumBOS
3Kristaps PorzingisBOS
4Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKC
6Luka DoncicDAL
7Kawhi LeonardLAC
5Giannis AntetokounmpoMIL
8Joel EmbiidPHI
9Jamal MurrayDEN
10Derrick WhiteBOS
11Jaylen BrownBOS
12Damian LillardMIL
13Paul GeorgeLAC
14James HardenLAC
15Kevin DurantPHX
16Anthony EdwardsMIN
17Devin BookerPHX
18Kyrie IrvingDAL
19Chet HolmgrenOKC
20Jalen WilliamsOKC
21Karl-Anthony TownsMIN
22Jrue HolidayBOS
23Khris MiddletonMIL
24Tyrese MaxeyPHI
25Anthony DavisLAL
26LeBron JamesLAL
27Brook LopezMIL
28Daniel GaffordDAL
29Donovan MitchellCLE
30Jalen BrunsonNYK
31Bradley BealPHX
32Jimmy ButlerMIA
33Bam AdebayoMIA
34Michael PorterDEN
35Evan MobleyCLE
36Jarrett AllenCLE
37Darius GarlandCLE
38Austin ReavesLAL
39Tyler HerroMIA
40Terry RozierMIA
41Tobias HarrisPHI
42Josh GiddeyOKC
43Rudy GobertMIN
44D'Angelo RussellLAL
45Tyrese HaliburtonIND
46Stephen CurryGSW
47De'Aaron FoxSAC
48Domantas SabonisSAC
49CJ McCollumNOP
50Draymond GreenGSW
51Pascal SiakamIND
52Myles TurnerIND
53Brandon IngramNOP
54Zion WilliamsonNOP
55Paolo BancheroORL
56Franz WagnerORL
57Isaiah HartensteinNYK
58Trey MurphyNOP
59Herbert JonesNOP
60Jalen SuggsORL
61Keegan MurraySAC
62Al HorfordBOS
63Kentavious Caldwell-PopeDEN
64Aaron GordonDEN
65Ivica ZubacLAC
66Donte DiVincenzoNYK
67OG AnunobyNYK
68Russell WestbrookLAC
69Bobby PortisMIL
70P.J. WashingtonDAL
71Grayson AllenPHX
72Jusuf NurkicPHX
73Kelly OubrePHI
74Mike ConleyMIN
75Naz ReidMIN
76Tim HardawayDAL
77Buddy HieldPHI
78Payton PritchardBOS
79Reggie JacksonDEN
80Norman PowellLAC
81Jaden McDanielsMIN
82Sam HauserBOS
83Malik BeasleyMIL
84Luguentz DortOKC
85Royce O'NealePHX
86Trae YoungATL
87Dejounte MurrayATL
88DeMar DeRozanCHI
89Nikola VucevicCHI
90Alex CarusoCHI
91Kyle LowryPHI
92De'Anthony MeltonPHI
93Luke KornetBOS
94Terance MannLAC
95Paul ReedPHI
96Rui HachimuraLAL
97Dereck LivelyDAL
98Patrick BeverleyMIL
99Nicolas BatumPHI
100Josh GreenDAL

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, April 12
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, April 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA Fantasy: Way-Too-Early Top 12 for 2024-25
NBA Fantasy: Way-Too-Early Top 12 for 2024-25
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12