NBA In-Season Strategy: Waiver Wire Targets Ahead of Week 3

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Lively was stellar off the bench in the Mavericks' first game, posting 16 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block over 31 minutes against the Lakers. However, his next two games saw him log 17 and 14 minutes, respectively, despite becoming a starter. It's worth noting that those games came against a Nets team that was

Avdija scored 22 points Wednesday against the Hawks, but scoring outbursts like that are a rare occurrence for him. Still, his ability to contribute in multiple areas makes him a viable fantasy option when the schedule works in his favor. That's exactly the case this week with the Wizards set to play four times.

Avdija has been starting for the Wizards, but he has played 24 minutes or fewer in three of their four games. Part of that has to do with the lopsided scores in those matchups. Still, even with him averaging only 23.5 minutes per game for the season, he has provided 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

Week 3 brings a busy schedule, with 17 teams playing four games each. There are only three teams that will play just two games. As we sift through the schedule advantage and the myriad of injuries that teams are dealing with, let's highlight some players to target who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Week 3 brings a busy schedule, with 17 teams playing four games each. There are only three teams that will play just two games. As we sift through the schedule advantage and the myriad of injuries that teams are dealing with, let's highlight some players to target who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards (52% available)

Avdija has been starting for the Wizards, but he has played 24 minutes or fewer in three of their four games. Part of that has to do with the lopsided scores in those matchups. Still, even with him averaging only 23.5 minutes per game for the season, he has provided 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

Avdija scored 22 points Wednesday against the Hawks, but scoring outbursts like that are a rare occurrence for him. Still, his ability to contribute in multiple areas makes him a viable fantasy option when the schedule works in his favor. That's exactly the case this week with the Wizards set to play four times.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (53% available)

Lively was stellar off the bench in the Mavericks' first game, posting 16 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block over 31 minutes against the Lakers. However, his next two games saw him log 17 and 14 minutes, respectively, despite becoming a starter. It's worth noting that those games came against a Nets team that was without Nic Claxton (ankle) and a Grizzlies team that lacks size up front.

When Lively faced off with Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls on Wednesday, he produced seven points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes. The Mavericks play four times in Week 3, and two games come against teams with size in the Raptors and Pelicans. Expect Lively to play enough to be worth adding.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks (53% available)

It's no secret that Hardaway is limited for fantasy purposes. He provides very little in terms of rebounds, assists and defensive stats. However, what he does do is hit three-pointers. Last season, he averaged 14.4 points and 3.0 three-pointers over 30 minutes per game. That marked the third time in the last four seasons that he provided at least 2.9 three-pointers per game.

Hardaway is up to his same old tricks this season, averaging 20.3 points and 4.0 three-pointers per game. He has been aided by Kyrie Irving missing the Mavericks' last two games, but Hardaway scored at least 17 points and hit at least three three-pointers in both of the games that they have played together. Those needing three-pointers need to look no further than Hardaway for his upcoming four-game week.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (55% available)

Monk was a reliable member of the Kings' second unit last season. Despite logging only 22.5 minutes per game, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 three-pointers per game. The Kings returned largely the same roster this season, which meant Monk was ticketed for a similar role.

The Kings were extremely healthy last season, which was a key reason they made the playoffs. They are already dealing with their first significant injury this season with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) missing Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors. His injury isn't considered overly serious, so he might not miss any time in Week 3. However, Monk has proven that he can provide value even when Fox is healthy, making him a viable option to target.

Grant Williams, Dallas Mavericks (73% available)

No longer a member of the Celtics, Williams finally landed a significant role by joining the Mavericks. Not only is he a starter for his new team, but he has averaged 31.5 minutes per game. He is an ideal fit playing alongside Luka Doncic and Irving based on his ability to defend multiple positions and shoot from behind the arc.

Williams has been firing away at will from behind the arc, averaging 7.3 three-point attempts per game. That helped him hit at least four three-pointers in three of his first four games. He has shot 38.5 percent from behind the arc for his career, so that volume in the early going is very encouraging. For leagues in which Hardaway has already been claimed, Williams is also an appealing option for those needing three-pointers.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets (75% available)

The Nets entered this season with the expectation that Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson would be their leading scorers. However, Johnson made it through only one game due to a calf injury. With Johnson missing the last three games, Finney-Smith has moved into the starting lineup.

Finney-Smith has made the most of his opportunity, averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.7 three-pointers over the last three games. The key was that he logged at least 30 minutes in each game. Johnson could miss all of Week 3, and the Nets play three games, making Finney-Smith a prime option to add off waivers. Given his recent success, it's somewhat surprising to see him still available in so many leagues.

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic (86% available)

Wagner has averaged only 16.4 minutes a game this season, but that will likely change after Wendell Carter suffered a fractured third metacarpal of his left hand Thursday night against the Jazz. A timetable for his return has yet to emerge, but he'll likely miss some time. Across 18 games as a starter last season, Wagner averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers. Don't expect him to be available in this many leagues for much longer.