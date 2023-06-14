NBA Mock Draft 2.0 - Who is the Best Fit for Each Team?

This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

The June 22 Draft is right around the corner. The San Antonio Spurs are on the clock at No. 1 -- in position to select French super-prospect Victor Wembanyama. Trade rumors are heating up. Debates between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, as well as twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson of the Overtime Elite, continue raging on. Let's dive in.

1. Victor Wembanyama , Met 92: San Antonio Spurs

19 years old -- 7'4" Forward -- 230lbs

The Spurs win the Wembemyama sweepstakes. Wembenyama's balance + good touch + good mechanics + legendary size = scoring from anywhere. He has permanent existence as a shot-alterer around the basket and on the perimeter. The 19-year-old is currently fighting for a championship in France. Acclimation to the league might not be as rapid as it was for LeBron James, but that is truly the best prospect-hype comparison.

2. Scoot Henderson , G League Ignite: Charlotte Hornets

19 years old -- 6'2" G -- 200lbs

A fluid midrange scoring, smooth finishing, linebacker-esque point guard, Henderson's style is a good fit alongside LaMelo Ball's three-point bombing, flashy facilitating and drive-and-kick game. Ball shot 37.6 percent from three overall but hit 39.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts. This backcourt is likely a defensive liability, but the overall talent and length could force enough turnovers to surprise people. The offensive upside is dynamite, and Henderson has that killer instinct. He is the best player available.

Henderson averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 33.3 percent from deep for the G League Ignite last season.

3. Brandon Miller , Alabama: Portland Trailblazers

20 years old -- 6'9" Forward -- 210lbs

Miller is a gravitationally awesome shooter, and his playmaking skills represent the triple-threat forward that Portland routinely lacks. His ball handling is smooth, and he's willing to pass. However, his athleticism around the basket and as a finisher is still a red flag. Miller's spot in the top three is a lock, even if he's more of a floor-raiser than a ceiling-raiser.

4. Amen Thompson , Overtime Elite: Houston Rockets

20 years old -- 6'7" Wing -- 215lbs

Thompson's elephant in the room is that he cannot shoot. More importantly, creativity in his in-between game needs to grow. However, his athleticism and rim pressure have elite upside. His advantage creation could struggle off the bat, but Thompson's size allows him to play on the wings, and he should step in as a plus-defender immediately. Also, Sengun's passing will be beneficial to Thompson getting paint buckets in the halfcourt. James Harden's manipulation skills would benefit him also if Harden comes to town.

5. Cam Whitmore , Villanova: Detroit Pistons

18 years old -- 6'6" Wing -- 235lbs

Detroit entered the lottery with equal odds as San Antonio and Houston for the top overall selection. Alas, the Pistons slide to five -- a spot yielding no clear answer for a team that lacks certainty across the roster. Whitmore -- a powerful, slashing wing who is a credible shooter and defender -- could fill a glaring roster hole in Detroit. Despite a ridiculously-low assist rate, he's a conducive selection to Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey because he must be respected offensively. Whitmore has star power, but the lack of diversity in his game is concerning.

6. Taylor Hendricks , UCF: Orlando Magic

19 years old -- 6'9" Forward -- 215lbs

Only 38 players in NBA history have recorded a season with 1.0 blocks per game and 36.0% shooting on at least three three-point attempts per game. Hendricks profiles as the 39th. He connected on 39.4 percent of 155 total triples at UCF while blocking 1.7 shots per game. Hendricks' rim protection will form a nice platoon with Wendell Carter Jr while bringing knockdown shooting. His ability to defend on the wings makes him a versatile lineup piece for Orlando as well.

7. Ausar Thompson , Overtime Elite: Indiana Pacers

20 years old -- 6'7" Wing -- 215lbs

Like his brother, Thompson's shooting is a weak point -- not quite as concerning as Amen's, but Amen is also the twitchier, better-finishing athlete. Indiana needs wing defenders badly, and Thompson could be a clamper. Additionally, if anybody can derive offensive value from Thompson, it's Tyrese Haliburton. Thompson is a good cutter and transition weapon. He also brings secondary ball handling to the table.

8. Anthony Black , Arkansas: Washington Wizards

19 years old -- 6'6" PG -- 210lbs

Elite defender. Elite facilitator. Bad shooter. Black's manipulation of the game is an unteachable skill that Washington can't go wrong with. Black's versatile defense and ability to maximize Washington's surrounding roster should bear fruit. If Washington opts to start fresh, Black is the even easier choice -- his awareness and IQ appear stellar.

9. Kobe Bufkin , Michigan: Utah Jazz

19 years old -- 6'5" G -- 190lbs

Bufkin is a big, smooth, lefty guard with ambidexterity, craft and athleticism around the rim -- not to mention a blossoming passer, fluid scorer and active two-way rebounder. His do-it-all style allows him to play on-ball and off-ball. The growth is ongoing. In Michigan's final 12 games, Bufkin averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals/blocks per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. Bufkin's pick-and-roll potential with Walker Kessler adds new dimensions to Utah's offense.

10. Jarace Walker , Houston: Dallas Mavericks

19 years old -- 6'7" Forward -- 250lbs

If Dallas keeps this pick, plugging as many holes as possible would be nice. Walker has upside offensively to be a secondary initiator, a credible spot-up threat, and a presence inside due to his hulking frame. The key word is upside. Walker is an outside-in, 4-5 'tweener with a finesse playstyle. He must improve his finishing. Defensively, the forward can take some challenging assignments, and his rim protection -- especially as a helper -- is strong. His multi-dimensional skill set is appealing, but he could simply be a rotation player without a true position.

11. Gradey Dick , Kansas: Orlando Magic

19 years old -- 6'7" Forward -- 205lbs

Dick's shooting touch is as pure as it gets for a 19-year-old. He connected on 40.7 percent of his threes at Kansas and clipped it throughout his high school career at Sunrise Christian Academy. His Kansas tape also featured 53.5 percent shooting on off-the-dribble threes. He's a safe asset for Orlando, both in the form of floor spacing and accruing currency in the context of the modern NBA.

12. Dariq Whitehead , Duke: Oklahoma City Thunder

19 years old -- 6'6" G/Wing -- 195lbs

Headlined by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the core of him, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and hopefully Chet Holmgren is quickly on the rise. OKC has enough draft ammunition to improve the roster via trades, so gambling on talent in the lottery is worthwhile.

Whitehead has the upside to be the best player left on the board. His surgically repaired right foot is noteworthy . Whitehead originally had surgery prior to his freshman campaign at Duke, but it didn't heal properly, resulting in another surgery in early May. He's expected to be ready near the start of the upcoming season. If the medicals clear, Whitehead could return fantastic value. At Duke, he lacked explosiveness off the dribble compared to his high school years but still connected on 42.9 percent of 3.5 3PA per game. The shooting alone would be valuable to OKC, and Whitehead's strong frame bodes well for the Thunder's guard-guard screening actions.

13. Cason Wallace , Kentucky: Toronto Raptors

19 years old -- 6'4" G -- 195lbs

Wallace brings a Marcus Smart-esque energy to the court. He's defensively skilled on the perimeter and excels at forcing turnovers. Offensively, Wallace is a good, continuously improving, multi-dimensional pick-and-roll ball handler. The shot is there. Wallace knocked down 34.6 percent of 4.0 three-point attempts per game on a poorly spaced Kentucky squad. He's the conventional guard that Toronto has been lacking, and he profiles as a building block regardless of the Raptors' future direction.

14. Keyonte George , Baylor: New Orleans Pelicans

18 years old -- 6'4" G -- 185lbs

New Orleans is looking to make a blockbuster trade on draft day. This is the most likely lottery pick to be moved, although there are other candidates that weren't discussed above. George is a bulldog defender and dynamic offensive threat. He was not healthy down the stretch in his one-and-done campaign at Baylor, but he's a three-level scorer when physically able. New Orleans needs two-way perimeter play and rim protection. George brings the perimeter skills. Look at Denver's recipe; Nikola Jokic is a subpar rim protector, so Denver surrounded him with physical defenders who would fight through screens and protect the paint -- George can help.