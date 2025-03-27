NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 27

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Pacers vs. Wizards: Jordan Poole to score over 14.5 points -- PrizePicks, 4:15 PM ET

It's not a secret that Poole has been struggling in recent games, but he's been trending in the right direction of late after surpassing the 15-point threshold in each of his last four contests. The Pacers have been playing at a high level in recent games, though, so they'll pose a complicated matchup for Poole. The numbers seem to be trending in the right direction for the veteran shooter, as he notched 18 points in the win over the 76ers on Wednesday. Poole is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor over his last 10 contests, and he's also surpassed that 14.5-point mark eight times over that stretch.

Rockets vs. Jazz: Kyle Filipowski to record over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 4:15 PM ET

The Jazz have been resting regular starters in recent weeks, which has allowed players such as Filipowski to play more minutes. The rookie out of Duke has been very productive in a starting role, scoring in double digits in 13 of his 18 starts this season. He's done more than just scoring lately, and he's also showing the ability to crash the boards and create for his teammates with ease. He's averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game across 14 appearances (seven starts) in March. Plus, he's reached the 20 P+R+A mark in two of his past three starts. Ultimately, his role will determine how much he plays, but with a depleted frontcourt, Filipowski should see decent playing time against Houston.

Hawks vs. Heat: Onyeka Okongwu to record over 24.5 points + rebounds -- Underdog, 4:15 PM ET

Okongwu has been one of the most productive centers in the league over the last few weeks, and he's making the most of his role as the Hawks' starting center, a role he earned midway through the season over Clint Capela. Okongwu has proven to be an efficient two-way presence for the Hawks, crashing the glass with ease and becoming a reliable scoring weapon behind Trae Young -- a player he's developed an impressive chemistry with, particularly in the pick-and-roll game. He's averaging 15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game since the beginning of March while recording eight double-doubles over that span. Furthermore, he's surpassed the 24.5 mark in points + rebounds in five of his previous six outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.