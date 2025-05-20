NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Pick6 and Sleeper for Tuesday, May 20

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

Jalen Williams to record over 29.5 total points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 1 PM CT

Williams stepped up his game in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Nuggets, finishing with 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes in the win. Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder in that pivotal win, there's no question Williams has been outstanding throughout the playoffs. The star forward recorded at least 27 P+R+A in five of the seven games of the series against the Nuggets, and he should have a slightly more favorable matchup against Minnesota than the one he had against Denver. Williams is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs.

Isaiah Hartenstein to record 20.5 total points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 1 PM CT

Hartenstein recorded only one double-double in the series against the Nuggets, though it's hard to judge him for what he did in the West Semifinals since he had to deal with the threat of Nikola Jokic on both ends of the court. Handling Gobert isn't easy at all, although he does have a different skill set compared to Jokic's. Hartenstein has done a good job filling out the stat sheet regularly, though. He scored in double digits in five of the seven games against Denver, but he couldn't reach the 20.5 mark of P+R+A in his last two appearances. He's averaging 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game throughout the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards to record over 32.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 1 PM CT

Edwards was fantastic as a scoring and playmaking threat in the series-clinching win over the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, posting 22 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and he's been playing at a high level throughout the postseason. He'll have a challenging task ahead of him in the series, however, as Luguentz Dort is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, but Edwards has proven his doubters time and time again every time he's had a tough matchup. He's surpassed the 32.5 P+R+A in all but one of his 10 postseason appearances in the 2025 NBA Playoffs and is averaging a robust 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in his last 10 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.