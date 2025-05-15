NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, PrizePicks, Sleeper for Thursday, May 15

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Thunder vs. Nuggets

Jamal Murray to record over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 4 PM ET

The Nuggets have their backs against the wall in Game 6 of this matchup against the top-seeded Thunder, and they need their star players to perform. Nikola Jokic has been excellent despite his shooting woes, but Murray is one player who should elevate his game in the return to Ball Arena. The star floor general has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of the five games in the series thus far, and he's recorded at least 26 P+R+A in four of those five outings. He's listed as questionable prior to the start of the game due to an illness, but it would be surprising if Murray sits this Game 6 given that another loss would end the Nuggets' season.

Christian Braun to record over 20.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 4 PM ET

Michael Porter and Aaron Gordon are two role players who need to step up their games to complement the star duo of Jokic and Murray, but the contributions of Braun could end up being the difference-maker Thursday. He has recorded at least 16 P+R+A in four of his five appearances in the series and has surpassed the 20 P+R+A mark twice, in the Game 1 win and the Game 4 defeat. Braun is averaging 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in the series. Even if Murray plays and isn't 100 percent healthy due to the illness that's bugging him, Braun should have plenty of touches and involvement on offense, particularly if the Nuggets stick to a short rotation of seven or eight players.

Luguentz Dort to record over 11.5 points + rebounds -- PrizePicks, 4 PM ET

The Thunder often live and die by the contributions of their star players, mainly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, but there have been instances where role players have stepped up to carry the Thunder. Dort has been struggling with his shot pretty much the entire series, but he showed signs of life in Game 4 after ending with 12 points while going 4-for-8 from three-point range. He has scored in double digits in three of his five appearances in the series, and another solid stat line for him could very well end up being what the Thunder needs to close the series out. He's averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in the series.

