NBA Picks Today - Best Bets for Wednesday, December 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Toronto Raptors -9.0 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: I had to double check and make sure this line was accurate with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both ruled out for LA. The Lakers are a two-man show, and while they've looked much better of late, this is a roster that simply can't keep up with Toronto if James and Davis aren't playing. Even if those two were active, I'm not sure the Lakers would have a great chance to win on the second night of a back-to-back.

I'll also be backing the Pacers at Minnesota if Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner are able to play.

Jordan Poole Over 24.5 points (-125)

BetMGM, 2:30 p.m. CT

Ken Crites: Both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins are out for Golden State. In a very limited sample size (six minutes of run), Poole's usage rate has been 45% when those two are off the court. He is hands down the Warriors' best available offensive weapon tonight.

Utah Jazz -7.5 vs. Golden State Warriors (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Jazz lost to the Warriors by 11 points late last month, but Golden State will be incredibly shorthanded Wednesday with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala out. The Warriors struggled to generate much offense the last time those players were sidelined (Nov. 21), as they lost to the Pelicans, 128-83. It's not yet clear whether Mike Conley will be available Wednesday, but regardless of his status, I like the chances on this bet.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points (-123)

Caesars Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Michael Gillow: Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring line under 30 points is always enticing. The star guard has scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games. Considering that Memphis is 14th in points allowed per game and Ja Morant isn't a particularly good defender, I see no reason for that trend to stop. Expect two of the league's top young guards to go at each other Wednesday night.

