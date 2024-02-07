NBA Picks Today: Free Best Bets for Wednesday, February 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

James Harden over 2.5 made three-pointers (-150) vs. Pelicans

FanDuel, 4:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Harden has taken at least five threes in 11 straight games, averaging 3.0 makes at 39.3% during this stretch. Wednesday sets up well for him. The Pelicans have allowed the third-most made threes to point guards over the past 30 days, and they're allowing the second-most total three-point attempts over the past 10 games.

Onyeka Okongwu O10.5 points at Boston

DraftKings, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a suspiciously low number considering Okongwu is stepping in for the injured Clint Capela and should continue to see big minutes. Even against a strong Boston defense, Okongwu should be able to clear 10.5 points. He put up 18 points in 34 minutes against the Clippers on Monday after posting 22 points in 36 minutes versus Golden State on Saturday.

I'm taking the OVER on Derrick White posting 18.5 points+assists versus the Hawks

(DraftKings, -125, 3:50pm ET)

Ken Crites: Jrue Holiday is a GTD tonight with a right elbow strain. Holiday already splits offensive PG duties with White, so White should get a boost without Holiday on the floor. Payton Pritchard is a PG in size, but plays more like a shooting guard on offense. Also, the Hawks play poor defense, and that's especially true of Trae Young. Dejounte Murray is a GTD due to a back issue. Murray's absence would also help White (BTW, how was Murray not traded?!?). I'll confess, I might be wagering via my heart and not my wallet since D-White is my favorite Celtic. He can be erratic, but has averaged 14.8 points and 3.9 dimes over his last nine games (18.7 total). The over/under is a juicy 244.5. I'm a mediocre 27-22 on the season, so feel free to fade!