NBA Podcast: Drafting the Top 200 Players in Fantasy Basketball

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss the results of their recent 200-player draft, which concluded earlier in the week. Featuring only five managers – Alex, Nick, Ken Crites, James Anderson and Shannon McKeown – each team drafted 40 players in an effort to gain somewhat of a "consensus top-200" with the season just over a month away.

Alex and Nick recap the top of the draft, run through the biggest steals and reaches, discuss which rookies are worth targeting inside the top 150 and much more.

Click here for the full draft results, team rosters as well as a post-draft Q&A.