NBA Podcast: Drafting the Top 200 Players in Fantasy Basketball

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
September 15, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss the results of their recent 200-player draft, which concluded earlier in the week. Featuring only five managers – Alex, Nick, Ken Crites, James Anderson and Shannon McKeown – each team drafted 40 players in an effort to gain somewhat of a "consensus top-200" with the season just over a month away.

Alex and Nick recap the top of the draft, run through the biggest steals and reaches, discuss which rookies are worth targeting inside the top 150 and much more.

Click here for the full draft results, team rosters as well as a post-draft Q&A.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He also collects sports cards.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
