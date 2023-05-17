NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, May 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We have a single-game playoff slate on tap Wednesday for Game 1 of the Heat-Celtics ECF rematch, which means we're working with Yahoo's single-game slate roster format. There are no positional designations, but rather, three multiplier spots in the form of MegaStar (accrues Yahoo points at 2x rate), Superstar (accrues Yahoo points at 1.5x rate) and Star (accrues Yahoo points at 1.2x rate). Two Utility spots accrue fantasy points at a normal rate.

As customary, we'll highlight multiple candidates to consider for each roster spot for your Yahoo Fantasy lineups.

MegaStar Candidates (2x Yahoo points)

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($47): The justification for ponying up this high of an investment on Tatum can be summed up in the net result of his Game 7 effort against the 76ers in the just-concluded semifinal round – 80.1 Yahoo points. While that was naturally an outlier performance to an extent, Tatum had delivered over 50 Yahoo points in five of the previous seven postseason games, including a pair of tallies over 60 and 46.8 in another of the contests in that sample. The Heat is also conceding 48.7 percent shooting and is tied with the Lakers for the third-most rebounds per road playoff game allowed (48.7) among the original 16-team postseason field, furthering Tatum's already formidable case.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($44): Butler has essentially been 1A to Tatum in jaw-dropping postseason efforts, as he's recorded over 57 Yahoo points on five occasions thus far during the Heat's playoff run. Butler is also averaging 31.1 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting since Miami's play-in win over the Bulls, and he was even more efficient against the Celtics in two regular-season games (55.3 percent). While Boston has certainly played tough defense at home this postseason, Butler has proven matchup-proof and should once again be in line for somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 shot attempts at minimum.

Superstar Candidates (1.5x Yahoo points)

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($31): Brown has enjoyed an excellent postseason run in his own right alongside Tatum, averaging 24.6 points (on 54.1 percent shooting, including 47.1 percent from behind the arc), 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest in 13 games. He also tormented the Heat during the regular season with 30.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest over three games. Miami's aforementioned questionable defense on the road during these playoffs and Brown's impressively consistent play – he's scored under 31.2 Yahoo points only twice and more than 40 on five occasions during this postseason – make him an ideal candidate for this spot.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($28): Adebayo makes for an ideal Superstar spot candidate as well, as he averaged 19.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the last five contests of the series against the Knicks while scoring 33.4 to 42.3 Yahoo points in those games. Adebayo also lit up the Celtics for 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in four regular-season games this past season, furthering his appeal.

Star (1.2x Yahoo points)/Utility Candidates

Al Horford, BOS ($21): Horford is shooting just 37.6 percent during this postseason, but he naturally has the upside for much better offensive production when he gets hot and offers 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. The solid numbers in other categories have helped him to 11 tallies of 22.7 Yahoo points or more in 13 games, including four performances of 34.4 Yahoo points or greater. When also factoring in the big man shot 50.0 percent in three regular-season games against the Heat, he shapes up as a potential bargain at his salary.

Marcus Smart, BOS ($21): Smart offered a reminder of the upside he provides when he exceeded 31 Yahoo points in three of the last five games against the 76ers in the semifinal round, including a memorable 43.9 tally in Game 6 that helped save the Celtics' season. The versatile veteran is, therefore, an excellent cost-savings option in Game 1 at this salary, and the fact he shot 50.0 percent against the Heat in three games this past regular season certainly doesn't hurt his case, nor does the fact Miami ranks No. 11 in the original 16-team playoff field in assists allowed per postseason road game (25.0).

Kyle Lowry, MIA ($15): After a slow start to the postseason, Lowry picked up steam and has contributed 11.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest over the last nine playoff games while logging 27.1 minutes per contest off the bench. With Gabe Vincent often struggling offensively, Lowry has been pivotal in making up for his lack of production and the absence of Tyler Herro (hand). The veteran certainly has no shortage of experience in high-stakes environments such as the ECF, and it's worth noting he averaged a solid 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest in four regular-season games against the Celtics.

ALSO CONSIDER: Max Strus, MIA ($11)

Player to Avoid

Grant Williams, BOS ($10): Derrick White ($15) is another candidate for this designation, but the veteran guard has shown an ability to break out with some stellar showings at random times. In contrast, Williams relies much more on getting hot from three-point range and having enough opportunities to pile up the production. Neither has been the case of late this postseason, considering he played 12 minutes or fewer in each of the last three games against the 76ers, has seen four minutes or fewer in two other instances this postseason and has been left out of the rotation altogether in four other games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.