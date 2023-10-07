Fantasy Basketball
Video Shorts: Busts, Overrated Players

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
October 7, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

The Three Amigos each provide three overrated players relative to their current ADP for the 2023-24 season.  In more dramatic terms:  their busts.  Please don't rely on Kyrie Irving, especially with an average draft position of 13 on Yahoo.  Scroll down for the full audio podcast.  Here's the shortened video:

K-Train would like to stress the Doncic fade is for old-school, 9-category (TO's, percentages) leagues.

And the full audio episode (more explanation):

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Six Players Set To Bounce Back This Season
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 - Five Overlooked Category League Players
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Top Sleepers
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - RotoWire's Top 150 Players
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 - Points League Strategy
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Category League Strategy
