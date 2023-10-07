Video Shorts: Busts, Overrated Players

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

The Three Amigos each provide three overrated players relative to their current ADP for the 2023-24 season. In more dramatic terms: their busts. Please don't rely on Kyrie Irving, especially with an average draft position of 13 on Yahoo. Scroll down for the full audio podcast. Here's the shortened video:

K-Train would like to stress the Doncic fade is for old-school, 9-category (TO's, percentages) leagues.

And the full audio episode (more explanation):