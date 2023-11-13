Week 4 Look-Ahead: Beal Is Back, Biyombo Steps Up, Murray Sidelined + Time To Add Jaquez?

Kelly Oubre hit by car, will miss time: Oubre was hit by an SUV which fled the scene on Saturday and it sounds like he's pretty lucky to be alive. He's likely going to miss significant time and is dealing with a ribs and a leg injury, although he'll be reevaluated sometime this week. Nicolas Batum got the start on Sunday and played well with nine points, seven rebounds, a steal, three blocks and three three-pointers in 33 minutes. Batum should continue to start in his absence, while Robert Covington could also see a boost. However, RoCo only played 16 minutes on Sunday. The Sixers play four times in Week 4.

For Weekend Recap this season, I'm going to focus on 10 players who made news or noise over the weekend, whether it be good or bad, and the fantasy impacts that result. Here is some of what you may have missed over the weekend while you were watching football.

Beware the two-game week; The Rockets, Pacers and Clippers all play just two games in Week 4, while 13 teams play four times. Fantasy managers will have some decisions to make on guys like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Tyrese Maxey scored 50 points and Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Pacers on Sunday that saw the Sixers score 137 points. It should be a fun four-game week for Maxey and Embiid.

Jaime Jaquez making noise for Heat: Jaquez has been starting for the Heat and had another big game on Sunday with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, a block and a three-pointer in 32 minutes off the bench. He did that despite the return of Jimmy Butler and has been the most productive new Heat player since Tyler Herro went down. He's averaging 14 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.3 triples over his last three games. The Heat only play three times this week but Jaquez is officially worth a look in all leagues right now.

Skylar Mays is happening in Portland: Mays backed up his 18-point, 11-assist double-double on Wednesday with 15 points, four rebounds and 12 dimes against the Lakers on Sunday. That's back-to-back double-doubles, Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Scoot Henderson (ankle) aren't coming back anytime soon and the Blazers play four times in Week 4. Go get him.

Keyonte George handling the point in Utah: George is starting at point guard for the Jazz now and he had 11 assists against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Unfortunately, he hit just 2-of-12 shots for seven points in that one and he's now averaging just 7.0 points, 10.0 assists, 0.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in his two starts this season. He'll get better with time and is currently a decent stash, but I'm not sure he's worth holding over a hotter free agent who can help you right now -- especially given Utah's three-game Week 4.

Jordan Hawkins filling in for CJ McCollum: Hawkins hit just 3-of-13 shots on Sunday to finish with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two three-pointers in 28 minutes against the Mavericks. Despite the shooting woes of late, Hawkins is getting very heavy minutes and is capable of big things, like when he scored 31 points and hit seven triples against the Nuggets last Monday. He's a borderline fantasy starter with three games in Week 4 but is worth holding onto in most leagues until we see his minutes or role take a hit. He's going to get better as long as he sticks in the starting unit.

Bradley Beal is back but where is Devin Booker?: Beal has been back for three games and is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers during that stretch, but he's shooting just 38% (18-of-47) in them. The Suns play three times in Week 4 and Beal looks like a borderline fantasy starter. He's going to likely take a hit once Booker is back from his calf injury, but Booker has now missed five straight games after sitting again on Sunday. It sounds like Booker is planning to play on Wednesday against the Wolves, barring a setback. He's only got three games this week but they're spread out on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, meaning there's a decent chance he'll play in all three of them. If you need to get him back in your lineup, it's probably time.

Jamal Murray won't play in November, Reggie Jackson starting: Jackson started and had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two three-pointers on Sunday after having 20 points, six assists and three triples in Wednesday's start.The Nuggets play three games this week and Jackson should start in all of them, but he's not stealing the ball and is now 33 years old. He is shooting the ball well and should get all the minutes he can handle for the rest of this month, making him an interesting pickup if you need a point guard. After three games in Week 4 the Nuggets play four games in four of their next five weeks.

De'Aaron Fox nearing return but out Monday: Fox practiced on Saturday but has been ruled out for Monday, turning his four-game week into a three-gamer, at best. I'm definitely putting him in my weekly lineup in a 30-team league this week and hoping for three games from him, but managers in normal-sized leagues will have to weigh options before throwing him out there. The future's not all that bright for the Kings as far as the schedule goes, as they go three times in Weeks 5 & 6. But the good news is that Fox will hopefully be ready to go on Wednesday.

Bismack Biyombo still starting for Grizzlies, balls out on Sunday: Biyombo started again on Sunday and hit 5-of-6 shots for 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in 36 minutes against the Clippers. Xavier Tillman's still out with knee injury, Santi Aldama played 21 minutes off the bench and Steven Adams is out for the season after knee surgery. Biyombo has hit double digits in rebounds in all four games this season and has scored in double figures in two straight games. He's averaging 11.3 points, 12 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks on the season and has played at least 30 minutes in three straight. He's a poor free throw shooter (3-of-7 on Sunday) but shouldn't shoot enough of them to ruin your percentage. Fire him up for three games if you need a center, but keep in mind the Grizzlies don't have a four-game week again until Week 9 starting on Dec. 18.