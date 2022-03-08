DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Tuesday's slate is a bit shorter than usual, with just three games to work with, exclusively featuring the bottom of the ACC. Clemson clearly has the highest projected point total among the group, making the Tigers a great starting point for filling out your lineup.

Top Players

Michael Devoe, G, Georgia Tech ($7,900 DK, $7,300 FD)

Since conference season started, Louisville's defense has had the second-worst efficiency rating in the ACC, welcome news for Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech's leading scorer. In addition to putting the ball in the hoop, Devoe is also an excellent passer, leading the team in assists while sporting the 25th best assist rate in the ACC during conference play. Given his skill set and productivity, Devoe offers an incredibly high floor, scoring 29-plus fantasy points (DK) in eight of his last nine games. Georgia Tech previously played Louisville back on Jan. 2, and Devoe scored 23 points, part of an overall 34-point fantasy (DK) performance.

PJ Hall, F, Clemson ($7,300 DK, $6,800 FD)

NC State has the worst defense on the slate, and it's not close. During conference play, the Wolfpack rank last in the ACC in defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage allowed, defensive rebounding rate, three-point percentage allowed and two-point percentage allowed. P.J. Hall is Clemson's leading scorer, the Tigers' primary go-to player when healthy. During conference play, Hall is taking 33 percent of his team's shots when on the court, the highest percentage among all ACC players, so he should have a big performance assuming his foot injury is no longer an issue. Hall returned to the court on March 5 against Virginia Tech after missing three games due to a foot injury. In spite of playing just 13 minutes, Hall still scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds against the Hokies. Clemson's coach later confirmed that Hall played limited minutes to help ease him back, but now that Clemson needs to win to keep its season alive, Hall should once again see regular playing time again. Clemson previously played NC State back on Jan. 8, and Hall scored a team-high 20 points in a victory.

Middle Tier

Jericole Hellems, G/F, NC State ($6,800 DK, $6,700 FD)

NC State might be dreadful on defense, but it's not bad on offense, ranking 66th in the country with its adjusted offensive efficiency rating. Jericole Hellems has been a steady player for NC State, taking over 21 percent of his team's shots when on the court while making over 39 percent of his three-point attempts, an effective combination for a player that averages 34 minutes per game. Hellems has been locked-in lately, scoring in double figures in five of his last six games, including 21 points in his most recent game against Florida State.

Sydney Curry, F, Louisville ($6,300 DK, $8,200 FD)

Georgia Tech's defense isn't awful, but it's noticeably vulnerable on the inside, allowing opponents to make over 53 percent of two-point attempts, the third-highest percentage allowed in the ACC. Sydney Curry easily has the highest two-point field goal percentage for Louisville, making nearly 70 percent of his two-point attempts this season. In addition to the favorable matchup, Curry is also on fire lately, perhaps the hottest player on today's slate. In his last three games, Curry has scored 70 total points combined, including double-doubles in both of his last two games. Curry has had an inconsistent season, to say the least, but it's extremely difficult to overlook his usage and production over the last three games. He is poised for yet another big game, assuming recent trends continue.

Value Plays

Ithiel Horton, G/F, Pittsburgh ($5,700 DK, $4,800 FD)

Ithiel Horton was inserted into the starting lineup about a month ago and his production significantly shot up, scoring 71 total points in the first four games that he started. He's cooled off a bit in the last couple of games, but his overall numbers suggest he'll bounce back. During conference play, Horton is taking over 25 percent of his teams' shots when on the court, the 18th-highest percentage in the ACC. He's also making 39 percent of his three-point attempts, the 17th-highest percentage in the ACC. Boston College is allowing conference opponents to make 38 percent of three-point attempts, the third-highest percentage allowed in the ACC, so Horton's shooting skills are likely to come into play.

Brevin Galloway, G/F, Boston College ($5,200 DK, $5,400 FD)

Brevin Galloway has recently seen a significant increase in playing time, naturally leading to increased production. Since starting his first game of the season back on Feb. 16, Galloway has scored 16-plus fantasy points (DK) in six of seven games, including four instances of hitting 20-plus fantasy points. Galloway is taking over 26 percent of his team's shots when on the court, the 14th-highest percentage in the ACC during conference play, so Galloway's recent productivity should continue, barring any surprises in playing time.

