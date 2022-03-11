DFS College Basketball: Friday Preview (Night)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's another action-packed day in College Basketball with double-digit game slates on both of the main DFS sites, which includes games from all five Power-5 conferences. DraftKings features the $15 Pull Up Jumper with $5,000 to first, while FanDuel headlines its $9 All-American Contest with a $1,000 top payout.

Top Players

Jabari Walker, F, Colorado ($8,600 DK, $8,400 FD)

Walker fueled Colorado past Arizona in their meeting two weeks ago, posting 15 points and 14 rebounds, and has a whopping 17 double-doubles on the season. The Wildcats do have size in the paint but are coming off allowing 80 points to a mediocre Stanford offense in which they allowed Spencer Jones to post 28 points and eight boards. Walker has also shown decent range (one three made per game) and can contribute fantasy points on the defensive end as well.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, F, Creighton ($7,500 DK)

Creighton has relied more heavily on Kalkbrenner with Ryan Nembhard out for the season, as the 7-1 center is averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last four games that he's missed. Providence was able to keep him somewhat in check a couple weeks ago to the tune of 29 fantasy points, but the Bluejays only scored 51 points and that was Nembhard's first missed game. Kalkbrenner is shooting 64 percent this season and has had multiple blocks in nine of the last 10 games.

Middle Tier

Charlie Moore, G, Miami ($6,600 DK, $6,900 FD)

Moore fueled the Hurricanes past Duke at Cameron earlier this year, scoring 18 points and grabbing a career-high seven steals. There should be plenty of scoring in this game, as it has the second-highest over/under on the slate (behind Colorado/Arizona) with Duke allowing 79 and 94 points in their last two games. Moore is shooting an impressive 37 percent from three this season and also averaging 6.6 assists over his last five games.

Davion Warren, G/F, Texas Tech ($5,600 DK, $5,800 FD)

Texas Tech gets a matchup with Oklahoma tonight and Warren had one of his best games of the season against them a couple weeks ago, posting a team-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and followed it up with a season-high 23 points a week later against Kansas St. I also like Texas Tech to be the fresher of the two teams after getting to rest their starters in the second half last night, while the Sooners are coming off a taxing win over Baylor. Warren has 30 fantasy point potential at a below average salary.

Values

Caleb Daniels, F, Villanova ($4,900 DK, $5,400 FD)

Daniels received his second start of the season last night over Jermaine Samuels and took advantage of the opportunity, leading Villanova with 19 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. His other start this season came against tonight's opponent UConn, in which the senior scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. His significant role in the offense combined with efficient 53/41/87 shooting splits make him a great value.

Eric Hunter, G, Purdue ($4,300 DK, $5,500 FD)

Hunter is one of the best values on DraftKings with a $1,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, coming off a 17-5-5 performance against Indiana on Saturday. He's been a much improved long-range shooter for the Boilermakers this season at 44 percent from three, and he's likely to see at least 35 minutes with Purdue opting for a limited rotation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.