College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 13

It was a tough-luck Sunday with a couple near misses, but we don't let those drag us down into Mystery Machine Monday! Once again, we are heaving on low-major action today, but that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities out there. Let's get to them!

MVSU Delta Devils vs Texas Southern Tigers

It is sometimes tough to rate low-major teams this time of year because of the severe schedule differences that most mid/high-majors. For example, MVSU's only home games in November and December were unlined exhibitions, with the Delta Devils not playing their first lined home game until last Saturday, a close loss to KenPom No. 323 Prairie View. At No. 314, Texas Southern is in that same range, and the Tigers have yet to win on the road this season. They might get the win here, but this line is far too large for the situation.

College Basketball Best Bet: Mississippi Valley State +17 (@ FanDuel)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats @ Southern Jaguars

This should be a good battle between the two top-rated teams in the SWAC. Southern is 3-0 in conference play and undefeated at home so far this year, as well as an impressive win at No. 122 La Tech. B-C is 2-0 in SWAC play and also boasts a solid road win over No. 155 South Florida. The Wildcats are on a 7-2 ATS run overall, are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 lined road games, and have won and covered four straight in this series. Once again, this is too many points for the situation.

College Basketball Best Bet: Bethune Cookman +6.5 (@ BetMGM)

TAMU-CC Islanders vs NW State Demons

Once again, the Islanders look to be the leading candidate to challenge McNeese atop the Southland. They are 4-1 in league play and have yet to lose to a team outside the KenPom top-200. NW State's only road wins have come against lesser-rated teams and they are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Corpus Cristi. This should be a double-digit victory for the Islanders.

College Basketball Best Bet: Texas A&M Corpus Cristi -8.5 (universal)

