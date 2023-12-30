College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, December 30

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Several Pac-12 teams are back in action for the second game of the league's final conference season. Here are my predictions for a couple of the games.

UCLA at Oregon

The Bruins finally ended their skid by snapping a four-game losing streak during their trip to Corvallis on Thursday. For the first time all season, UCLA made over 40 percent of their shots from behind the arc as they sank nine of 19 attempts. For most of the year, the lack of a long-range threat has plagued the team, but they've now attempted 57 three-pointers in the past three games - the most they've taken pver any three-game stretch this season. The Bruins made 33 percent during the recent three-game span, a tick higher than the season-long mark of 31.

Oregon, meanwhile, opened the conference season with a win over USC as they maintained a small cushion throughout the entire matchup. The Ducks have now won nine of 12 to start the year and list good numbers on both ends of the court by recording the 48th-highest offensive efficiency rating to go with the 66th-highest defensive stat.

When comparing these teams side-by-side, the biggest area that stands out is scoring ability. UCLA shows a small edge on defense, but the gap is massive when it comes to offense. The Bruins rank 140th in offensive efficiency and the Ducks are at 48th. And the raw numbers for UCLA are even worse since it sits 311th in effective field goal percentage and 313th in two-point accuracy. Oregon, on the other hand, boasts great shooting numbers at 68th in effective field goal percentage and 74th in two-pointers. The other offensive area where the Ducks have a clear advantage is turnovers as they once again outrank the Bruins at 65th compared to 117th.

Oregon has played better and more consistently overall than UCLA throughout the entire season. The Bruins finally won in their last outing, though it came against the team projected to be the worst in the conference. And for what it's worth, it still wasn't a great performance. Oregon State held the lead at halftime, so the Bruins' troubles aren't very far behind them. Given the fact Oregon is the significantly better offensive team and will be at home, I'm laying the points with the Ducks.

I'm also betting that we'll have a high-scoring battle. Oregon has pressured opponents on defense all season by recording the 57th-fastest tempo when playing on that end of the court. UCLA has shown a couple of trends that would lead to a higher score. As mentioned at the start, the Bruins are taking more shots from the perimeter in recent games, something they didn't do for most of the season. And the Bruins' vaunted defense has been shaky in recent appearances, allowing offensively-challenged teams like Cal State Northridge and Maryland to score over 68 points. For those reasons, I'm going with the over.

College Basketball Best Bet: Over 136.5 and Oregon -7.5

USC at Oregon State

The Trojans have suffered through a rough stretch of opponents, losing four of their last five as they dropped opportunities against teams like Gonzaga, Auburn, and Oregon. USC's still putting up points, but the defense can't get enough stops. Excluding its game against Alabama State, they've allowed at least 78 points in five straight games.

Oregon State, in contrast, had won five in a row before seeing that snapped against UCLA on Thursday. The Beavers still don't boast any noteworthy victories, though it's not for lack of opportunities. They faced three potential NCAA tournament teams early on, and the results were revealing because the games weren't close. Not only did Oregon State lose by double-digits to Nebraska, Baylor, and Pittsburgh, but also gave up over 75 points to each side - an important note as they all rank in the top-60 in offensive efficiency, and USC enters Saturday at No. 51. Oregon State hasn't slowed down any of the better offensive teams it's faced, so I'm not betting on it happening Saturday.

It's tempting to take the points with the home dog, but ultimately I can't go against USC's offensive potential. Considering how the Trojans have recently played on defense and the penchant for pushing a fast tempo by ranking 98th in that category, I'm betting we'll see a higher amount of points. I'm taking the over in this matchup.

College Basketball Best Bet: Over 140

Saturday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Saturday:

UCLA at Oregon - Over 136.5

Oregon -7.5

USC at Oregon State - Over 140

