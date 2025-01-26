College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, January 26

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Taketh and giveth away. I followed my 3-0 Sunday with an unfortunate 0-3 Monday. Once again, I like this Sunday slate, so let's concentrate on starting off with another 3-0 day and tackle tomorrow when tomorrow comes. Onward!

Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers

I will admit, there is little value on Maryland after their 21-point win at Illinois on Thursday. However, I can't ignore Indiana's failures against top-tier teams, including a 25-point mauling at the hands of that same Illinois team at Assembly Hall on January 14. From what I've seen of the Hoosiers, they are soft and undisciplined, and the Terps should have their way today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Maryland -2.5 (@ BetMGM)



Duquesne Dukes at Fordham Rams

After a surprisingly rough start, the Dukes are rounding into the same form they showed last year. With the rotation settled, the Dukes have gone 9-4, featuring some impressive wins (UC-Irvine, URI, St. Joe's), and Fordham represents the worst team they will play in that stretch. The Rams are 0-10 SU and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall, including an 0-5 SU and ATS slide at home. Yes, this is another road favorite, but I like the value here.

College Basketball Best Bet: Duquesne -3.5 (@ FanDuel)



Wichita State Shockers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

When I first examined this game, I was all over Tulsa. However, a closer look at these teams' results has flipped my opinion. The Shocks have lost five of six, but most games were against superior opponents. At KenPom No. 284, Tulsa represents the worst team WSU will play in that stretch. Tulsa has yes to record a top-200 win, and I had this line closer to 9 than 5, so there is definitely value on the Shockers today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Wichita State -4.5 (@ BetMGM)



Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, January 26:

Maryland -2.5 (@ BetMGM)

Duquesne -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

Wichita State -4.5 (@ BetMGM)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.