College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, January 13

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We head into a new week, and Monday night has an intriguing clash in the Big Ten. The skidding and previous ranked UCLA Bruins wrap up a 2-game East Coast swing against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. UCLA has dropped three in a row, and it has lost the last two outings by 18.5 points per game (PPG). Still, UCLA hasn't forgotten how to play defense, and that's the key in this game. The Bruins have amazing defense, and we'll see how the Scarlet Knights handle that.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA

While the Bruins are on a three-game skid, it's not Bilodeau's fault. He has certainly pulled his weight, going for 15 or more points in each of the outings, averaging 16.7 points per game (PPG).

Bilodeau has made more field goals than he has had misses in the three-game span, too, while going for at least four rebounds in each of the past four outings. He also has three or more boards in all 17 of his games to date, too.

The Rutgers defense has been abysmal, so Bilodeau and the Bruins should be able to get untracked. The Scarlet Knights allow 74.6 PPG, while allowing teams to hit 44.7 percent from the field. Rutgers also allows 33.6 percent from behind the 3-point line, too. All of those marks rank in the bottom half of the nation.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyler Bilodeau, Over 21.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Eric Dailey, Jr., G, UCLA

UCLA's Dailey is a player looking to get on track. He was a dismal 3-of-9 from the field last time out against Maryland, including 1-of-4 from behind the 3-point line, ending up with just eight points before fouling out in 29 minutes.

It was Dailey's second consecutive 3-of-9 shooting performance, and he is just 1-of-8 from behind the arc after a 4-of-5 night from behind the arc against Gonzaga at the West Coast Hoops Showdown Dec. 28.

Dailey has managed five or more boards in two of his past three outings. If he can snag four or five rebounds, while simply hitting his seasonal average against the leaky Scarlet Knights defense, he should be able to exceed his projections.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Eric Dailey Jr., Over 16 Pts+Rebs

Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

For the Scarlet Knights, Harper is averaging 20.1 PPG in 15 games this season, but he simply needs to get to 16 points to meet or exceed his projections. That's two full buckets under his seasonal averages.

On the flip side, Ace Bailey of the Scarlet Knights is averaging 18.9 PPG, and he has a point projection of 16.5, which doesn't allow as much wiggle room. However, while Harper seems like such a better value, but he is really slumping hard lately.

Harper was scoreless against Wisconsin in 15 minutes last Monday, misfiring on both of his shot attempts. In Thursday's game against Purdue, Harper was just 2-of-9 from the field, while misfiring on his three attempts from behind the arc, finishing with just six points.

UCLA is allowed just 62.7 PPG, which is 16th in the nation, while limiting teams to 41.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from behind the arc. If you're slumping and looking to get on track, facing UCLA's lockdown defense is not what the doctor ordered.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dylan Harper, Under 16 Points

Monday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Monday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.