College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, January 18

It's Saturday and the slate is chock full of action, though Cal State Bakersfield-Hawaii isn't available on PrizePicks. Plenty of other games are, including the Oregon State-San Francisco matchup at 10 p.m. EST. We'll be taking a look there for one of our selections.

Josh Uduje, G, San Jose State

We have a bit of an international flavor in today's pick pack and start off with 6-foot-5 senior Uduje from England.

The Spartans of San Jose State head into Reno with a head of steam after upsetting New Mexico last time out and are looking for their first three-game winning streak against Division I opponents since late November. If they are to succeed, Uduje will be front and center hitting from the perimeter.

Nevada significantly struggles defending the three by allowing the opposition to hit 34.5 percent. And Uduje has hit seven triples over the past four games, including three with exactly two. Look for him to get to that mark against UNR.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Josh Uduje, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Graham Ike, F, Gonzaga

We're going to focus on the Santa Clara-Gonzaga matchups as the experts are expecting plenty of scoring

The Broncos have conceded 73.5 PPG this season - which ranks bottom-third in the nation - while allowing teams to hit 43.1 percent from the field. Santa Clara does a decent job limiting the opposition on 3-pointers with only 30.7 percent against, so we'll go with a Gonzaga interior player.

Ike can certainly step out and hit an occasional three, though he's best known for his work in the paint. He went 9-of-14 last time out in an OT loss at Oregon State and finished with 26 points and nine boards. In the past four appearances, Ike is averaging 22.3 PPG and 10.3 RPG. He should be able to exceed projections against the Broncos as the Bulldogs come in motivated after their recent surprise defeat.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Graham Ike, Over 28.5 Pts+Rebs

Michael Rataj, F, Oregon State

Rataj is brimming with confidence after the 6-foot-9 junior from Germany went off for 29 points, seven rebounds and two assists with a blocked shot, a steal and two triples against Gonzaga during their overtime upset win Thursday.

He was a very efficient 9-of-15 from the field, following up a 6-of-7 effort at Pacific the previous game. Rataj has also scored 15 or more points in six straight - including two double-doubles - while going for at least seven rebounds from four straight with four or more assists in four of the last six.

San Francisco is mediocre defensively, but have been more giving of late conceding at least 77 points in four of six. Rataj should be able to stay hot in this West Coast Conference clash at the Sobrato Center.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Michael Rataj, Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs

