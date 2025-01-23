College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Thursday, January 23

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Thursday evening, we don't have a lot of ranked team on the slate. However, that doesn't mean there aren't any interesting games. In fact, we have some Big Ten games, as well as some West Coast Conference battles, and a lot of potential for our PrizePicks selections as we hurtle toward another weekend. After a 2-for-3 day Wednesday, let's get a clean sweep Thursday.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

A look at the Maryland defensive statistics seem to indicate a very good squad. The Terrapins have allowed just 64.4 points per game (PPG), and that ranks 26th in the nation. However, it is allowing teams to hit 41.5 percent from the field, and 31.7 percent from behind the arc, and those numbers are getting worse lately.

Maryland has allowed 66 or more points in six of the past seven games, while coughing up 71 or more points in four of the past six games, all inside the Big Ten Conference. It will struggle to contain an Illinois team which has been prolific, going for 87.3 PPG, ranking fifth in the nation.

Front and center has been Jakucionis, who leads the team with 15.9 PPG and 5.2 APG. He is well rested, too, as he was nailed to bench in the 80-78 loss to Michigan State last time out, limited to just nine points due to five personal fouls. He barely broke a sweat, posting just three points and three assists. That snapped a 10-game streak with at least 14 points, while going for 20 or more points in seven of those 10 outings. He also had at least four dimes in his previous five outings, and 11 of the previous 12 contests. Look for a rested Jakucionis to go off against UMD.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kasparas Jakucionis, Over 22.5 Pts+Asts

Augustas Marciulionis, G, Saint Mary's

The Gaels and Dons meet at the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, Calif. at 9 p.m. ET in West Coast Conference action.

We'll go with another Lithuanian-born player in this one. The Dons have been playing an up-tempo, high-scoring game lately. San Francisco has scored 80 or more points in six of the past seven games, so we should see plenty of offensive fireworks from both sides. That's good news for Marciulionis and the SMC offense.

Marciulionis is also from Vilnius, like Jakucionis from Illinois. And, he is also coming off a stinker. He managed just 10 points with six assists and three rebounds in a lopsided win at Pepperdine, so his playing time was a little bit limited. In fact, with the Gaels winning the past four games by at least 23 points, that's been a frequent occurrence. This should be a much tighter affair, so he'll be leaned upon for more minutes than he has seen lately. That should translate into more offensive production, helping him exceed projections.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Augustas Marciulionis, Over 19.5 Pts+Asts

Alex Merkviladze, F, Loyola Marymount

Well, just in case you were wondering, Merkviladze is NOT also Lithuanian, although we looked to see if we could make it a Vilnius three-fer. He is a 6-foot-8 senior from Kutaisi, Georgia. This isn't a funny pick, or going with a European player just as a matter of fact. No. It's because Pacific is an awful defensive team.

The UoP Tigers allow 76.3 PPG to rank 301st in the nation, while teams are hitting 44.6 percent from the field, and 35.0 percent from downtown. Both of those marks are in the bottom third in the nation. Merkviladze and his Lions teammates should excel.

Merk dropped 18 points on San Diego last time out, hitting 4-of-8 from the floor, including his only 3-pointer attempt, while going 9-of-12 from the charity stripe. Against the better teams in the WCC, he had had his struggles, but against the dregs of the league, he has done well. He simply needs to get into double digits for this Over, and he should do just that.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alex Merkviladze, Over 10.5 Points

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

