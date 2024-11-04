College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, November 4

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

HAPPY OPENING DAY OF COLLEGE HOOPS! Does it feel like Christmas to anyone else? And I mean the actual day, not the season that "starts" immediately after the last trick-or-treater has left the neighborhood. Regardless, another season of college basketball is upon us and I'm back to fulfill my regular Sunday/Monday pick duties for the year. Last year was a "meh" year by my standards as we went 52-54 for -2 units overall. With another year of NIL/transfer portal action under my belt, my hope is that translates to increased success as well. Early in the season, I'll be looking for teams that have some continuity (roster, coaches, preferably both) and have value. Traditionally, I like playing underdogs early in the season, and I have two today that I really like to go along with a small favorite to pop the lid on this season! Let's go!

Miami-OH RedHawks at Appalachian State Moutaineers

App State had an incredible season last year, but as a result, face a massive roster overhaul coming into this season. The Mountaineers are always tough to play at home, but Miami returns five sophomores and two freshmen from last year's team that played significant minutes. The Redhawks won't be rattled on the road. App State is an excellent program, but it will likely take some time early in the year to find their scorers and gel as a unit. I like the value on the Redhawks.



College Basketball Best Bet: Miami-OH +7.5 (@ ESPNBet)

Brown Bears at Siena Saints

Brown is a team on the rise in the Ivy League. Mike Martin's group finished strong last year, closing out the regular season with six-straight victories, beating Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament, only to narrowly lose to Yale at the buzzer in the championship. Three hungry starters return for a motivated Bears squad. Siena, on the other hand, was a dumpster fire last year. With only four wins to show, the Saints made a move to sign former Syracuse star Gerry McNamara to take over the program. He has a long road ahead of him, and this is a tough spot to start against an experienced and hungry Brown team that is on a 9-1 ATS run from last year.



College Basketball Best Bet: Brown -2 (@ BetRivers)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Kent State Golden Flashes

ULL's Bob Marlin is the longest-tenured coach in the Sun Belt, and his teams have had only one losing season since 2014. Marlin's signature is defending the three-point line which makes them an incredibly tough opponent early in the season. The Cajuns return a good portion of their roster while Kent State lost four of their five top scorers from last year's team that made a run to the MAC Championship. I have a lot of respect for both coaches and programs, but I love the value on the Cajuns as a home dog; ULL is 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games. We'll grab the points.



College Basketball Best Bet: Louisiana +2 (@ BetRivers)

