College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, November 27

With three straight 2-1 days, I'm off to an excellent 6-3 start to the season. Today's slate is a fun one, so let's jump into it!

East Tennessee State at Georgia

ETSU only has wins against KenPom #300+ teams so far, but their losses have been impressive against decent competition. At #110, Georgia represents the best team they have faced to date, but this is a program with a tradition of winning that won't be intimidated by an SEC gym. Mike White is in rebuild mode at UGA and the Bulldogs' wins over similar competition have been close. I think this is a few too many points to give the Buccaneers.

College Basketball Best Bet: ETSU +9.5 (at BetMGM)

Drexel at Temple

The Dragons were kind to us earlier this year and I'm looking at Zach Spiker's squad for another cover as a dog in this Philly rivalry. Temple legend Aaron McKie has his team on the upswing and while the Owls have played a tough schedule and do have a couple of good wins, they tend to play up/down to their competition. Temple's only game where the result was 10 or greater was their last one, a 12-point loss to Richmond in Brooklyn. This is too many points for them to give in this intercity rivalry.

College Basketball Best Bet: Drexel +8.5 (at FanDuel)

Yale at Colorado

Undefeated Yale has already put on some serious miles this season after beating host Hawaii in their own tournament earlier this year. At KenPom #56, Colorado represents their toughest challenge to date, but James Jones' squad appears up for it. The Buffs results are all over the map with wins over #3 Tennessee and #52 Texas A&M, but losses to #285 Grambling State and #139 UMASS. Yale is a smart team that plays excellent defense and will give Colorado all they can handle.

College Basketball Best Bet: Yale +9.5 (at FanDuel)

