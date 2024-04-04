DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, April 6th

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

It's time for the Final Four at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz. For the regular readers of this PrizePicks column this season, thank you for following. Your readership is appreciated, and I hope you were able to make a little bit of money to spend freely on the NCAA Tournament.

We now have two No. 1 seeds remaining, with the defending champion UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers, then a No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide team which can score with anybody, and then the No. 11 seed (don't call them Cinderella) NC State Wolfpack. It's been another very entertaining NCAA Tournament.

DJ Burns, Jr., F, NC State

We'll start with the Wolfpack first. I'm located in Raleigh, and Burns has gone from local fan favorite to a superhero. I am positive if he ran for mayor of the City of Oaks, he could win right now. Of course, he'll probably make much more money at the next level, or the NFL. Yes, there are people who like his frame, and feel he could be useful on the gridiron. He has become one of the faces of this NCAA Tournament, win or lose Saturday, and he is one of the most likable guys around.

Burns isn't liked by Duke, as he was a big reason they were ousted in the Elite Eight round by the Wolfpack. Burns was an effective 13-of-19 from the field, finishing with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists, while adding two blocked shots, too. He is averaging 18.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 3.5 APG in four NCAA Tournament games.

He will have his hands full trying to negotiate the interior with big man Zach Edey, but he could also potentially get the Purdue big man in foul trouble with his physical style. It will be interesting to watch it all unfold.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: DJ Burns, Jr., Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Donovan Clingan, C, Connecticut

The big man for UConn is about to go off. Well, he kind of already did. The 7-foot-2 homegrown talent from the Nutmeg State (no, seriously, that's Connecticut's nickname!) went for 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots with three steals against Illinois in the Elite Eight round. He was a very efficient 9-of-13 from the field, too, or 69.2 percent.

Clingan and UConn are going to be in an up-tempo, high-scoring game with Alabama, who likes to score plenty of points while paying little to no mind on the defensive end. It could be a game where the first team to 90 points gets the win and advances to the title game Monday. Clingan should have another game in which he is very involved in the scoring department, and his target score is quite low for this type of potential contest.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Donovan Clingan, Over 15.5 Points

Aaron Estrada, G, Alabama

In four games in the NCAA Tournament, Estrada has managed 12.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 5.5 APG. If he is able to hit his averages, he'll exceed his target score at PrizePicks for Pts+Rebs+Asts.

As mentioned above, I am expecting this Alabama-UConn nightcap game to be rather high-scoring. Estrada is coming off a 3-of-13 shooting night last Saturday against Clemson, but he has rarely had two poor shooting games in a row. In fact, you probably have to go back to late-January to see where Estrada put up consecutive stinkers against Tennessee and Auburn.

I am expecting the senior from New Jersey to ball out in this national semifinal game. While I don't know if the Tide can slow down the juggernaut Huskies, Alabama will need all hands on deck to do so, and Estrada is one of the most important and experienced cogs in the offense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Aaron Estrada, Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

