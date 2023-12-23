DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, December 23

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's a rather short college basketball slate on Saturday, but we still have a handful of intriguing matchups as the defending national champion UConn Huskies will take the floor.

We also have some nice plays on tap for PrizePicks, and we'll look to target some matchups to get some last-minute winnings before the holidays.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Alex Karaban, F, Connecticut

Karaban might be tasked with more offensive responsibilities as C Donovan Clingan is out with an ankle injury suffered in the conference opener against Seton Hall. Karaban had a poor shooting performance against the Pirates as he only produced nine points on 3-of-12 shooting, including just 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

Karaban may be tasked to help fill the scoring void. He managed double-digits in four straight outings before the poor performance against Hall. He's a streak shooter, but he can make some serious noise if he's on. Karaban has also exceeded this point total twice over the past four games.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alex Karaban, Over 14.5 Points

Joel Soriano, C, St. John's

Sticking with St. John's-UConn, I like Soriano's potential to fill up the stat sheet. The former Fordham big man doesn't need the help, but he should have a field day down low without Clingan clogging up the middle.

Soriano went for 18 points with 14 rebounds, six blocked shots and five assists last time out against Xavier on Wednesday and has registered four straight games with a double-double while averaging 19.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG and 3.8 APG. I expect him to exceed projections and post more than a combined 30 points, rebounds and assists while taking advantage of Clingan's absence.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Joel Soriano, Over 29.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Matthew Murrell, G, Mississippi

The Rebels are on a roll down in Oxford, and the senior Murrell has been a major reason for the surge into the top-25 rankings having scored 12 or more points in all 11 games this season. He's used the 3-pointer to get there with two or more triples in five straight appearances while going for at least three triples in three of the last five.

Confidence is high that Murrell will be able to stroke at least three from downtown as Southern Miss ranks 165th in the nation with a 32.3 percent from behind the 3-point line. The Golden Eagles have a so-so defense, so you can expect Murrell and fellow guards Allen Flanigan and Jaylen Murray to go off.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Matthew Murrell, Over 2.5 3-Pointers

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Saturday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.