DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Wednesday, Nov. 20th

The 2024-25 college basketball schedule continues Wednesday, Nov. 20 with a titanic-ranked battle in Birmingham between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Alabama Crimson Tide as the highlight of the schedule.

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

The Crimson Tide will be licking their wounds after falling in a ranked battle against another Big Ten team last time out at Purdue.

The setback was certainly not Philon's fault, as he hit 7-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point arc, while finishing with 18 points. He also added five rebounds with four assists before fouling out in 27 minutes.

Philon has hit double digits in points in three of his four games, while averaging 4.3 APG with 3.5 RPG. His averages are held down by a marginal stat line against McNeese State on Nov. 11 when he had just eight points, two boards and one dime. He would have hit this REB+AST projection in the other three games, and he is a good pick to do so Wednesday, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Labaron Philon, Over 6.5 Rebs+Asts

Ben Humrichous, F, Illinois

Humrichous heads into this ranked battle with 13.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 1.3 APG through three games, while hitting 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts.

His numbers have been solid so far, but that's because he hasn't faced a ton of resistance from the likes of Eastern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville or Oakland. The latter, an NCAA Tournament team from a season ago, provided the best challenge, and Humrichous managed to hit just 3-of-9 from the field with 10 points, although he was able to extend his streak of two or more 3-pointers to three straight outings.

Against a much bigger Crimson Tide team, look for Humrichous to struggle a little bit, even in a potentially higher-scoring affair.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ben Humrichous, Under 14 Points

Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Jakucionis, the 6-foot-6 freshman guard from Lithuania, has shown some glimpses of brilliance early on, but he has also looked like a freshman at times. This will easily be the biggest challenge he has faced in the early going of his collegiate career.

However, while he has knocked down just four field goals to date, with three of them coming in the opener against EIU, you can expect big things in this marquee matchup. He has handled the ball a lot, especially for a freshman, and he has managed to take it to the cup frequently, drawing plenty of contact. Jakucionis has gotten to the free-throw line 20 times through just three games, hitting 17 free throws, good for an 85.0 percent clip.

So, Jakucionis is going to get some easy points at the charity stripe. In addition, he has racked up 7.7 APG and 6.3 RPG, albeit against smallish competition which has been overwhelmed at times. While Bama has the size, it also can be a turnstile defensively, and the talented guard should be able to get free for plenty of counting stats.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kasparas Jakucionis, Over 21 Pts+Rebs+Asts

