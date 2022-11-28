Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

This week features a lot of intriguing matchups in both the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Big East/Big 12 Battle. We also get to see some of the first conference games for the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12. Let's dive into some of the top pickups of the week at each position across the country.

There is a lot more data to go off of after another terrific "Feast Week" in which we saw many teams participate in 2-3 games against stronger competition. Roles are starting to become more defined, and it's time for fantasy managers to make some key additions that could benefit them down the road.

Guards

Justin Powell (Washington State):

Devin Askew (California):

Cal might be the worst power conference team in the country, but Askew has been the lone bright spot for them. He was a highly-rated recruit and started 20 games as a freshman with Kentucky. Askew then moved to Texas, where he was unable to find much of a role. Clearly, he is fitting in well with the Golden Bears by averaging 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 three-pointers per contest through the first seven games.

Tyler Robertson (Portland):

If Robertson is still available in your league, there is no reason not to take a flyer on him. With nine games already under his belt this season, Robertson is putting up 16.6 points, 5.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 three-pointers per contest. Making that even more impressive is him doing that against strong competition in North Carolina, Villanova, and Michigan State at the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland was able to defeat Villanova and was extremely tough to put away in the other two games.

Chase Hunter (Clemson):

Hunter has developed so much over his time at Clemson. Now in his fourth season, he has everything clicking. The 6-3 guard is putting up 16.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.6 three-pointers per contest through the first seven games. Hunter is also shooting 51 percent from the floor and a ridiculous 60 percent from deep. He will look to keep that going this week in a couple of home games against Penn State and Wake Forest.

D'Moi Hodge (Missouri):

Hodge has not missed a beat from last season when he was a star for Cleveland State. Through the first seven games as a Tiger, Hodge is putting up 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 3.0 three-pointers, and 2.4 assists per contest. There is just so much production across multiple categories that he could be a key cog this season for a team looking to make a push to win their league. Hodge's confidence is only going to continue to grow this season with Missouri.

Forwards

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine):

Lewis is an elite athlete who is making a big sophomore leap. Through the first six games of the season he is putting up 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks, and 0.8 steals. Lewis' 63 percent shooting from the field and 52 percent shooting from the three-point line are also of note. Pepperdine is a team that loves to push tempo and all the increased possessions should play to Lewis' fantasy benefit.

Yann Farell (St. Bonaventure):

Farrell has been a pleasant surprise early for the Bonnies. The freshman is the team's leading rebounder at 8.0 RPG. He is also averaging 10.2 PPG and 2.3 3PM on 39 percent shooting from deep. Farrell has played at least 30 minutes in each of the last four contests and should continue to see a lot of action going forward.

Eral Penn (DePaul):

Penn is a grad transfer from LIU who is coming off a season in which he averaged 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest. He has gotten on well with his new team and through six games is putting up 13.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg, and 1.5 bpg. Penn is a versatile defender with the ability to play multiple positions. He will help managers in a lot of different categories this season.

Gideon George (BYU):

George started 27 games over the past two seasons for BYU, but has seemingly taken his game to new heights as a junior. George has at least six rebounds in all seven games and has also scored in double figures in six of them. He is also averaging at least 1.0+ in steals, blocks, and three-pointers. There is certainly a lot of upside here.

Centers

Osasere Ighodaro (Marquette):

Ighodaro has seen the frontcourt open up for him as a junior. His ability to contribute in a lot of different categories is rare from a center-eligible player. Though the first seven games, Ighodaro is putting up 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.1 steals per contest. Marquette is another team who loves to push the pace, and that will lead to more opportunities for Ighodaro to put up numbers.

Kadin Shedrick (Virginia):

Virginia has always been a defensive-first minded team, and Shedrick is one of the best players in that department in the ACC. Through five games he is averaging 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest. On top of that, Shedrick's offense seems to have taken a step up from last season averaging 11.2 PPG. If you're looking to pad your defensive stats in rotisserie formats, Shedrick is a great option to plug in.

Derrick Walker (Nebraska):

Walker missed the first five games of the season, but has been dominant in his two games back averaging 17.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG. Blaise Keita did a really nice job filling in for Walker as the starting center, but he has played just four total minutes in the two games since Walker returned. The senior has the paint all to himself in Lincoln.

Morris Udeze (New Mexico):

Udeze was a formidable starter the last two seasons with Wichita State. He has turned his game up to a new level with the Lobos, however, putting up 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest this season. Udeze is coming off a career performance on Sunday in which he went for 33 points and 14 rebounds against Northern Colorado. A strong showing against St. Mary's this week would really put Udeze and Richard Pitino's Lobos on the map.